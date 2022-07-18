Marketing PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Finn Partners acquires SPAG to expand health practice in Asia

SPAG co-founders Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta will lead Finn's Asia health practice as managing partners.

SPAG co-founders Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta
SPAG co-founders Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta

Finn Partners is acquiring health communication and marketing agency SPAG, to expand its healthcare operations and its footprint in Asia. Headquartered in Asia, with multiple offices in India alongside Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, SPAG helps biopharma companies, health providers and health trade associations with marketing and communications. 

Finn Partners claims the deal strengthens its position as home to one of the world's largest independent health practices, with nearly $50 million in revenues, while SPAG will now benefit from more global service capabilities and client offerings. 

With the acquisition, SPAG founder and managing partner Aman Gupta will now lead Finn's health practice throughout Asia as a managing partner at Finn, working closely with global health practice leaders Gil Bashe and Fern Lazar. SPAG's co-founder, Shivani Gupta, also joins Finn as a managing partner, responsible for the health practice's culture and brand reputation. Both become members of the agency's global health practice leadership team.

SPAG Asia will now be branded as 'SPAG, a Finn Partners company' and will be part of the Finn Asian region, overseen by Finn's founding partner Howard Solomon. Its addition means Finn will have a total global staff of more than 1300 employees, with more than 150 in Asia and 275 devoted to health. The agency says there will be no staff redundancies and no client conflicts exist. 

"Joining Finn enables us to bring additional cutting-edge services, geographic reach, and health-sector and digital expertise to our clients," said Aman Gupta. "During the past year, SPAG and Finn worked side-by-side to support client efforts, and this new relationship – based on shared values – expands our services capabilities and opens doors to wonderful staff opportunities and knowledge-sharing around health developments and best practices.”

"Asia is paving the way for global health innovation, and clients eager to engage can generate greater value by taking bold, strategic action in the region,” said Peter Finn, CEO and founding managing partner, Finn Partners. “This infusion of health-sector talent in Asia – where we already have great strength in technology and travel in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore – builds on our collaborative approach to growth."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR launch four-year scholarship program
PR
Jun 2, 2022
Diana Bradley

Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR ...

Finn Partners picks Kristie Kuhl to lead its global health practice
PR
Jul 15, 2021
Aleda Stam

Finn Partners picks Kristie Kuhl to lead its global ...

Singapore Tourism Board appoints Finn Partners as sole UK PR agency
PR
Sep 5, 2021
Ian Griggs

Singapore Tourism Board appoints Finn Partners as ...

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group
PR
May 20, 2021
Aleda Stam

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.