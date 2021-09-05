PR News
Ian Griggs
13 hours ago

Singapore Tourism Board appoints Finn Partners as sole UK PR agency

The agency's travel team will support STB’s leisure, business and meeting and incentive travel comms programme in the UK in a two-year brief lasting until August 2023.

Finn Partners’ travel team will support STB’s leisure, business and meeting and incentive travel comms programme in the UK in a two-year brief lasting until August 2023. The firm won the contract following a competitive pitch by nine agencies.

‘Compelling destination’

Finn Partners will provide creative campaign ideation and consumer, business travel and meeting and incentive travel media relations, as well as content development, crisis comms and social media support.

A central plank of the brief will be to deliver a comprehensive comms strategy to promote Singapore as a “compelling tourism destination”, as well as helping to realise the city state government’s vision of being a ‘City in Nature’

Another element of the travel team’s work will be to work with partners to amplify the STB’s ‘Passion Made Possible’ brand and its ‘SingapoReimagine’ campaign.

Carrie Kwik, executive director for STB in Europe, said: “Finn Partners’ proposal was clearly aligned with [our] marketing objectives and demonstrated a thorough understanding of STB’s UK strategy, particularly in relation to the media landscape for both MICE and leisure.”

The agency’s travel team counts hotel group Accor and destinations including Antigua, Belize and Iceland among its clients.

Debbie Flynn, global travel practice leader at Finn Partners, said: “We know there is pent-up demand for long-haul travel in Britain coupled with a deep desire to have an adventure. However, this is at odds with the understandable caution felt by many travellers and the need to visit only incredibly safe destinations. Singapore is one of the very few destinations in the world which satisfies these polar emotions.”

 

 

 

 

 

PRWeek

