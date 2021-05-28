Ian Griggs

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine
Marketing
May 28, 2021
Ian Griggs

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to ...

A PR agency with reported links to Russia offered European influencers money to discredit the Pfizer vaccine to their followers on social media channels.

TikTok chooses agencies for six-figure policy and public affairs briefs
Digital
Sep 18, 2020
Ian Griggs

TikTok chooses agencies for six-figure policy and ...

Short video platform has appointed UK agencies Headland and Stonehaven to help navigate its corporate and political challenges.

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work
PR
Aug 18, 2020
Ian Griggs

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm ...

A UK lobbyist’s work for the Stand with Hong Kong campaign has led to a raft of arrests following the imposition of a strict new security law in the former British colony in June.

Brands speaking out on Black Lives Matter viewed differently across demographics in UK
PR
Jun 7, 2020
Ian Griggs

Brands speaking out on Black Lives Matter viewed ...

An exclusive survey for PRWeek finds more Britons think brands should speak out about the coronavirus pandemic than about the Black Lives Matter movement, but younger generations and visible minorities feel otherwise.

McCann promotes John Mescall to global executive creative director
Advertising
Jun 19, 2014
Ian Griggs

McCann promotes John Mescall to global executive ...

CANNES - McCann has promoted 'Dumb ways to die' creator John Mescall to the new role of global executive creative director.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

1 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

5 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

8 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

9 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

10 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook