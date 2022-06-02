PR News
Diana Bradley
8 hours ago

Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR launch four-year scholarship program

The goal of the Future Communicator Foundation Scholarship program is to advance comms skills around social justice.

Peter Finn, founding manager, Finn Partners.
Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR have partnered with the Future Communicators Foundation to launch a four-year scholarship program.

The goal of the Future Communicator Foundation Scholarship program is to advance communication skills around social justice, sustainability and civil society. It calls on students to develop a mock campaign addressing social justice issues and provides recipients with international networking opportunities, executive-level mentoring and training opportunities with internships.

Finn Partners founding managing partner Peter Finn was named a founding member of the Future Communicator Foundation Scholarship program. Finn Partners, Germany-based fischerAppelt, Hong Kong-headquartered SPRG and India’s Adfactors PR have each committed to providing $10,000 in scholarships over the next four years.

The Future Communicators Foundation also has an annual program, with a focus on young scholars and aspiring professionals in developing countries and underserved communities. Partner universities will be announced for foundation scholarships in coming months, with $100,000 in scholarship funding donated by founder Allard van Veen.

Future Communicators Scholarships will be available at universities selected by funding partners and will go toward communications education, tools and training for young professionals, including professional development and travel to conferences. Senior undergraduates in departments and programs focused on communications, PR and journalism will be eligible to apply.

 

 

Source:
PRWeek

