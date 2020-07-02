case study
Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen
Big data, facial recognition, mixed reality—the makings of a car showroom from the future.
How Philips got CTRs 5X the average from a hard-to-reach premium audience in Vietnam
CASE STUDY: Working with Moblaze and Inmobi, the company served rich-media ads to mobile users living in upscale apartment buildings, achieving not only a remarkable clickthrough rate but also solid sales increases.
How AI helped boost interest in Krungsri Credit Card
CASE STUDY: Thailand's KCC turned to Appier and its AI-powered audience solution to generate targeted consumer leads.
How YouTube helped Decathlon drive personal ads at scale
CASE STUDY: The sports retailer wanted to get more from its video ads, and sought to increase their personalisation and relevance.
How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos
CASE STUDY: Partnering with Colenso BBDO and Google, the telco’s innovative mobile app played a big part in spreading the language and building brand equity.
How Vinmart proved location targeting can boost store visits
CASE STUDY: The convenience store and its agency partners carried out a controlled experiment across 400 stores in Ho Chi Minh City.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins