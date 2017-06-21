Search
9 hours ago
Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group
Finn Partners sold its stake in Wye Communications as part of the deal.
Jun 21, 2017
Q&A: Peter Finn on Finn Partners' expansion into APAC
The founder of PR and marketing firm Finn Partners gives us a deep dive into his decision to acquire Ying Communications.
Apr 5, 2017
Finn Partners acquires Singapore-based Ying Communications
New York-based Finn Partners is making its first move into Asia-Pacific with the deal. Its Singapore office will serve as the hub of the agency's operations in the region.
