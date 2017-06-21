finn partners

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group
9 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group

Finn Partners sold its stake in Wye Communications as part of the deal.

Q&A: Peter Finn on Finn Partners' expansion into APAC
Jun 21, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Q&A: Peter Finn on Finn Partners' expansion into APAC

The founder of PR and marketing firm Finn Partners gives us a deep dive into his decision to acquire Ying Communications.

Finn Partners acquires Singapore-based Ying Communications
Apr 5, 2017
Diana Bradley

Finn Partners acquires Singapore-based Ying Communications

New York-based Finn Partners is making its first move into Asia-Pacific with the deal. Its Singapore office will serve as the hub of the agency's operations in the region.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

2 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

4 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

8 Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

10 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever