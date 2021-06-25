Cannes Lions: AMV BBDO takes Titanium Grand Prix for #WombStories

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has added to its impressive haul at Cannes Lions by winning the Grand Prix in the Titanium Lions for Bodyform/Libresse campaign “#WombStories”.

The campaign also won the Grand Prix in the Film Lions today and in Film Craft on Wednesday.

In addition, AMV took the Health and Wellness Grand Prix and the Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good on Monday.

Six other campaigns were recognised in the Titanium Lions, which celebrates game-changing creativity and has only two tiers of award: the Grand Prix and the Titanium Lion.

Five of these were from US entrants, one jointly with Spain, with the other coming from Italy. The winners are:

FCB Chicago for City of Chicago, “Boards of change”

FCB Chicago and FCB New York for AB InBev’s Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, “Contract for change”

Translation and Beats by Dr. Dre for Beats by Dr. Dre, “You love me”

David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King, “Stevenage challenge”

We Believers for AB InBev, “Corona the match of ages”

Publicis Italy for Diesel, “Enjoy before returning”.

The winners of the Glass Lions, Sustainable Development Goal Lions and the Grand Prix for Good were also announced.

Grand Prix for Good

This one-off prize was awarded to Publicis Mexico and Publicis Latvia for Propuesta Civica and Reporters Sans Frontières, “#StillSpeakingUp Deeptruth”.

Glass

The Grand Prix in the Glass Lions went to VMLY&R Brazil for Starbucks, “I am”.

Two golds were awarded:

AMV BBDO for Bodyform/Libresse, “#WombStories”

Joan Creative, New York for Womankin, “Womankin: designed to save women’s lives”

One silver was awarded, to The Bloc New York for Empowher NY, “The call”.

Three bronze Lions were awarded, one each to The & Partnership London, Ogilvy Singapore and TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Johannesburg

Sustainable Development Goals

The Grand Prix was won by Sweden’s Doconomy and Farm for Doconomy, “The 2030 calculator”.

Three gold Lions were awarded:

Publicis Mexico and Latvia for Propuesta Civica and Reporters Sans Frontieres, “#StillSpeakingUp Deeptruth”

Ogilvy Pakistan and Telenor Pakistan for Telenor, “Naming the invisible by digital birth registration”

VMLY&R Brazil for CCWD, “The commitment”.

There was one silver winner from the US and Canada, FCB Canada and Google VR San Francisco, and three other silvers awarded to entrants from Colombia, the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh.

US and UK entrants won seven bronze Lions in this category. There was one each for Chobani New York, Participant Media Beverly Hills, 360i New York, FCB Chicago and New York, Google NY and Google Creative Lab London, Grey London and Ecuador’s Grey Guayaquil, and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

There was also one bronze winner each from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.