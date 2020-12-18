Analysis News
Campaign Crash Course: Your favourite teachers and subjects

YEAR IN REVIEW: From briefing an agency to reaching Gen Z to social listening, these are the five most-viewed lessons to date in our Crash Course video series, which provides five-minute practical lessons from APAC experts.

Campaign Asia-Pacific launched the Campaign Crash Course video-learning series in September, promising valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes (plus a quiz). The response, from both industry folks wanting to contribute and from you viewing the weekly lessons, has been extremely positive. We're hard at work on keeping our pipeline of Crash Courses filled for next year. But this week, as the year winds down, we decided to let anyone who may have been tardy catch up on the five most popular lessons thus far.

1. How to brief a creative agency

When briefing an agency, the more information you provide, the better the outcome. But what exactly should you present? Longtime HK adman Chris Kyme explains the (lost?) art of giving a good brief. 

Teacher: Chris Kyme, co-founder and creative director at Kymechow

2. How to use blockchain in marketing

Understand how to tap into blockchain's endless applications to drive efficiency and transparency in your marketing plans, in the first of a new series of bite-sized lessons.

Teacher: Gowthaman Ragothaman, the CEO of blockchain solutions provider Aqilliz

3. How to prepare for a strategy career at an ad agency

Not every planner at an ad agency starts out as a strategist. Many switch over from handling accounts, like McCann Worldgroup's Earl Javier. Now he's sharing tips to make the transition easier for others.

Teacher: Earl Javier, strategy director at McCann Worldgroup Philippines

4. Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Gen Z is fast becoming one of the most important consumer segments for brands, but do marketers understand what makes this generation tick? Find out how to speak to the digitally-native generation in a language they appreciate.

Teachers: Alexis Cheong, senior strategist at Havas Singapore, and Kylie Sng, research and insights analyst at digital media company SGAG.

5. Social listening 101

Social listening is becoming an ever-more crucial tool for brands to track and respond to mentions online. Done correctly, brands can capitalise on surges and mitigate potential disasters. So what are components of an effective social-listening dashboard?

Teacher: Nauar Kuswadi, social-media listening analyst at VaynerMedia APAC

