yearinreview

Dec 23, 2019
2019's most-read Campaign Asia-Pacific stories
Restructuring news captured the most attention, but our list also includes a brand dragged into the HK protests, an attention-getting CMO appointment, a followup on an angry confrontation in China and...Ronaldo.
Dec 19, 2019
The biggest brand fails of 2019
Our annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.
Dec 17, 2019
Abysmal APAC ads: Our top 10 stinkers of 2019
These are the campaigns that made us rant, hold our noses or simply shake our heads in disappointed bafflement.
