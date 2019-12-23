yearinreview

2019's most-read Campaign Asia-Pacific stories
Dec 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Restructuring news captured the most attention, but our list also includes a brand dragged into the HK protests, an attention-getting CMO appointment, a followup on an angry confrontation in China and...Ronaldo.

The biggest brand fails of 2019
Dec 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Our annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.

Abysmal APAC ads: Our top 10 stinkers of 2019
Dec 17, 2019
Matthew Miller

These are the campaigns that made us rant, hold our noses or simply shake our heads in disappointed bafflement.

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia