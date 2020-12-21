Advertising Analysis Opinions The Work
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Our top 10 rantworthy ads of 2020

YEAR IN REVIEW: We pick the pieces of work that made us furrow our brows, throw up our hands in consternation and crack our knuckles to type extended critiques.

Our top 10 rantworthy ads of 2020

The other day we revealed our picks for the most raveworthy ads of 2020. Now it's time to talk about the opposite. We know it was a hard year for everyone, but still we feel compelled to discuss these 10 ads. They are not the worst ads of the year (the worst ads are the ones no one ever notices), but these either stood out to our editors as worthy of criticism or caused our chief campaign reporter/critic/cashew addict Ad Nut to make the annoyed face pictured here. We're also including a bonus list of ads from outside APAC that inspired some truly epic rants.

This article is filed under...
2020: The year in review

KFC ad takes heat for 'sexist grooming' of boys

Brand: KFC
Agency: Unknown

This KFC ad from Australia come in for criticism—rightly so—from Collective Shout, an organisation that fights objectification of women. Collective Shout spokeswoman Melinda Liszewski said the ad was a "regression to tired and archaic stereotypes where young women are sexually objectified for male pleasure" and where boys are "helplessly transfixed when confronted with the opportunity to ogle a woman's body". The fact that KFC issued a non-apology apology (the "we're sorry if anyone was offended" kind) was an additional disappointment. At least the brand didn't throw the unnamed agency under the bus.

'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken

Client: Heineken
Agency: Publicis Singapore

This promotion—a beer fridge situated in a parking garage, which you open with a car key, and which bears the words "Now you can drink before you drive"—caused our pal Ad Nut to have a panic attack "from the sheer, utter stupidity of the idea". Although the product in question is Heineken's 0.0 non-alcoholic beer, one still has to wonder whether catchphrase could be "just a little too enabling for those in denial that they've had one too many".

McDonald's releases waterfalls of white meat in Hong Kong

Client: McDonald's
Agency: DDB

McDonald's tried to promote the juicy nature of its chicken with an OOH campaign that appeared to purposely mimic some rather famous KFC ads from the last couple of years. You know, the ones for which Ogilvy Hong Kong won awards at, like, all of the awards shows. Unfortunately, where the KFC ads were clever and made the chicken look enticing, the McDonald's chicken looks, well, kind of gross. One Campaign Asia-Pacific editor memorably commented that the images might "haunt me in my sleep".

Frontline heroes they are, yet Singlife's celebration of them is less heroic

Brand: Singlife

What appeared to be a genuine effort to spotlight some frontline workers was marred in this series of videos by hints of repulsion toward, and patronising of, migrant workers, as well as a confession of abuse that is treated in an exploitative way. And did we mention the monetary award so measly it's kind of insulting?

Watsons Malaysia offends with race-changing video

Brand: Watsons Malaysia / C.CODE

After a deeply offensive blackface ad in 2017 that made headlines regionally, Watsons Malaysia ought to have bucked up its inclusivity training and marketing, right? Right? But in an attempt to commemorate Malaysia Day this year, the drugstore chain reposted an ad on Instagram by partner cosmetics brand C.CODE. In the ad—which was taken down following numerous complaints—a light-skinned woman was seen singing along to a jingle while sporting foundation of varying shades. In an apparent attempt to reference the country's diversity, the woman was made to ‘switch races’ as she transitioned from Chinese to Malay to Indian. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the jingle in the video used the offensive term ‘kamikaze’ to refer to Malaysia’s past of Japanese colonisation.

BONUS: NON-APAC ADS THAT INSPIRED EPIC RANTS

Nothing to do with Asia, but we could not let these pass without comment.


The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'
A Game of Thrones star sings a Disney song (yes, THAT Disney song) for Audi. But what in the world are we supposed to be letting go of?

Sure, women should wear panties that call the police in case of rape
A German lingerie brand claims its high-tech panties can "protect women against rape". (No, they can't.)

Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the right equipment to 'make a mark'
A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.

You'll know when a Fiat 500E is about to run you over
That's because you'll hear voice artist Rudi Rok and a snippet of music from a 1973 Fellini film first. (Who thinks this is a good idea?)

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign

Client: FairPrice
Agency: Iris Worldwide

"A comedy cast in a Christmas campaign is a great idea on paper, but the execution for this one was as dry as overcooked turkey," wrote Ad Nut, who could not get past how unfunny the whole thing was, with the exception of a few tasty food-related puns.

Brand: Hendrick's Gin

Ad Nut felt sure that this campaign involving a mobile game and digital coupons clicked various digital-engagement checkboxes, but lamented that "by juniper, they've ginned up an overly complex and ultimately unrewarding set of hoops for consumers to jump through." If the game were hugely enjoyable, maybe it would have been all right. "But the game is definitely not hugely enjoyable. Or enjoyable. Or tolerable. Instead it is highly annoying. The control algorithm is wonky, and it quickly made Ad Nut want to beat the developers over the head with the largest cuke Ad Nut could find."

Client: Premier League
Agency: DDB

While people should pay for the content they consume, we couldn't see how this dull campaign was going help the league fight piracy in Asia. "It looks like the product of about 10 minutes of work by a creative intern," Ad Nut wrote. "And not a particularly talented one. The Premier League has vast resources and a massive trove of brilliant content at its disposal. DDB is a top-notch agency. Yet we get static cutouts of players and managers?" Worse, the campaign didn't even mention the legitimate outlets people should go to in order to watch Premier League matches legally, leading Ad Nut to wonder why anyone bothered. "'Don't do this bad thing' seems like a less effective message than 'Here's how to easily and affordably do the right thing—and look how amazing it will be'."

Samsung's 'Age of experience' is coming; resistance is futile

Client: Samsung
Agency: BBH Shanghai

Our pal Ad Nut was forced to ask for a "vomit bucket" after watching this TVC about "humans and technology living together in perfect harmony, side by side through the everyday moments of life, intertwining in perfect symbiotic unity". The ad also asserted that "the future is happening to us far faster than we thought it would. And it's not going to stop. You can't take a break from it." OK, but can we take a break from "glossy", "nonsensical", "ridiculous" and "meaningless" technology ads?

Client and agency: Chimp&z

For Indian Republic Day in January, Mumbai-based agency Chimp&z unveiled what it called ‘The Constitution of Advertising’. The stunt seems to have been intended as a bit of employer branding. And it definitely worked in that sense. By proclaiming that the document details a set of rights for the "fraternity" of "the advertising professionals (aka the ad men)" [emphasis added], the release gave potential applicants a great deal of insight into what kind of workplace Chimp&z is likely to be.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

3 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

4 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

5 WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

7 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

8 WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

10 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Related Articles

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020
Advertising
Dec 17, 2020
Matthew Miller

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

2020's most-read stories
Analysis
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2020's most-read stories

Campaign Crash Course: Your favourite teachers and subjects
Analysis
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Your favourite teachers and ...

In a rough 2020, incumbents and upstarts took divergent M&A paths
Advertising
Dec 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In a rough 2020, incumbents and upstarts took ...

Just Published

2020's most-read stories
Analysis
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2020's most-read stories

YEAR IN REVIEW: As we shut our laptops on a very long (some might say 'unprecedented') year, we leave you with our most popular articles of 2020. Thanks, best wishes and we'll see you in 2021.

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick
News
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick

As Campaign Asia-Pacific takes a break from daily coverage until January 4th, we leave you with a goodbye limerick.

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
PR
5 hours ago
Frank Washkuch

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

Former top Clinton adviser and one-time Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn is set to serve as chairman and CEO of the combined network.

Jingles all the way
Advertising
6 hours ago
Shane Capron

Jingles all the way

All I want for Christmas is for brands to rediscover the power of a few catchy musical notes, writes Paypal International's consumer marketing director.