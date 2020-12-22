2020's most-read stories

It often seemed like it would never happen, but we've arrived at the end of 2020. Well, Campaign Asia-Pacific has anyway. We'll be closing down our offices (by which we mean our laptops) after today and enjoying some much-needed rest. We'll resume publishing January 4.

We'd like to thank you for reading Campaign during 2020. We'll leave you with this: a list of our 20 most-read stories of the year. Happy holidays (for those who celebrate the upcoming holidays). We sincerely hope everyone will spend as much time as we plan to doing absolutely nothing of consequence over the next couple of weeks.

2020: The year in review

1. Dear client: Thank you for cancelling our work

June 2 | By Ad Nut

Wunderman Thompson's Thailand ECD was bummed that a huge campaign for TCP Group got pulled due to the pandemic. Until he looked into what else the client had been up to. Then he made a video about it. 'Dear client' also earned a spot in our list of 2020's most raveworthy ads, even though it's not technically an ad. And by the way, our post about the video is not only the most-read article of 2020 but also the most-read article of the past few years.

2. Brand-side reactions to the coronavirus crisis in Asia

February-June | By Staff reporters

On February 7, we started a page spotlighting the actions brands were taking to support their communities as the pandemic spread. Such was the outpouring of donations and initiatives that we kept updating the page almost daily with new items all the way into June, and you kept reading. The page now stands as a record of an impressive effort on the industry's part.

3. Major Malaysian publishing house Blu Inc shuts, 200 staff laid off

April 30 | By Surekha Ragavan

Blu Inc was responsible for titles such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Cleo.

4. Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

June 7 | By Campaign India Team

Video app Mitron and an other which removed apps from China were taken down from the Play Store.

5. How brands are positioning their messages during COVID-19

March 25 | By Surekha Ragavan

Pushing out PR and marketing efforts during the time of a crisis isn't always bad. Here are some examples of brands that are nailing it, and others that should have held back.

6. Unilever achieves 50/50 gender balance across global leadership

March 3 | By Sara Spary

FMCG giant said it has higher representation of female managers than ever before.

7. High-profile marketer Richa Goswami leaves J&J

April 13 | By Robert Sawatzky

The member of Campaign's Power List and nominee for WFA's global marketer of the year, is moving on from the consumer health brand company.

8. Netflix appoints Bozoma Saint John as CMO

July 1 | By Emmet McGonagle

Former Apple and Uber marketer leaves Endeavor after two years.

9. Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

October 17 | By Omar Oakes and Gideon Spanier

Last week's incident triggered complaint that led to the long-serving CEO's departure.

10. Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

August 30 | By Gideon Spanier

WPP chief executive speaks to Campaign about the outlook after Covid-19 hit Q2 results.

11. Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?

February 21 | By Ad Nut

If you think you've woken up in the middle of the movie 'Cats', you can thank/blame telco Circles.Life.

12. Maurice Levy and WeWork part ways after three months

April 15 | By Omar Oakes

Lévy was announced in November 2019 as interim chief marketing officer.

13. Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

August 24 | Max De Lucia

The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.

14. One of the worst things brands can do right now is go dark: Havas Media

March 20 | By Oliver McAteer

Havas Media chief investment officer suggests marketers should use this time to reinforce consumer relationships.

15. Sentosa resort re-opens—in Animal Crossing

May 8 | By Ad Nut

Recreation recreation: A virtual version of the Singapore destination debuts in the popular Nintendo Switch game, with help from BBH Singapore.

16. Airbnb launches talent directory to help laid-off staff find new jobs

May 11 | By Oliver McAteer

Every brand should be doing this.

17. WPP cuts awards, reduces top salaries and freezes hiring in response to COVID-19 crisis

March 31 | By Robert Sawatzky

The holding company also suspends share buybacks, its dividend and financial guidance.

18. BBDO shuts Malaysia office, cuts staff in Hong Kong

April 30 | By Staff reporters

BBDO Asia CEO says the agency is realigning its operational focus in markets based on future demand.

19. Sorrell: COVID-19 will trigger 'Darwinian cull' of ad industry

April 28 | By Jessica Goodfellow

In a wide-ranging interview, the S4 Capital chief discusses how COVID-19 presents an opportunity for some businesses, and a coup de grâce for others.

20. 'Go ahead, drink and drive' urges Heineken

February 25 | By Ad Nut

Publicis Singapore campaign puts beer fridges in parking lots. What could possibly go wrong?