BrewDog announces 'anti-sponsorship' of controversial Qatar World Cup

BrewDog has announced its “anti-sponsorship” of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, with a series of punchy out-of-home billboards.

The copy-led creative uses typical football phrases such as "Eat, sleep, breathe, football" and "The beautiful game", but spraypaints over them, replacing the word game with "shame", and breathe with "bribe", to highlight BrewDog's anti-establishment "anti-sponsor" stance.

The London-based out-of-home campaign, which marks Saatchi & Saatchi London's first work for the brand, also addresses the controversial 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia with the line: "Now Russia, then Qatar. Can't wait for North Korea."

BrewDog said in a statement on its website: "This isn't a World Cup. It's a World F*Cup. Football's been dragged through the mud before a single ball's been kicked. Let's be honest: Qatar won it through bribery. On an industrial scale."

The brand added that it was "kicking off" because homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and pointed to a report by The Guardian that 6,500 migrant workers had died since Qatar had won the rights to host the World Cup.

We're donating all profits made from Lost Lager sold during the World Cup to causes fighting human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/5OTA9Gn71G — BrewDog (@BrewDog) November 7, 2022

Despite the hype, the tournament has been tarnished by bad press ever since Qatar won the bid. Last week, Australian football players released a collective statement against Qatar's human rights record, criticising the nation's treatment of migrant workers and LGBT+ people.