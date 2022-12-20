Marketing News
Ben Bold
3 days ago

BrewDog names CMO amid trio of appointments

The CMO role has been resurrected after it was shelved in 2019.

BrewDog names CMO amid trio of appointments

BrewDog has promoted brand and marketing director Lauren Carrol to chief marketing officer, reinstating the role after nearly four years.

Brewdog has not had a CMO since the departure of Jon Evans in January 2019. He had joined in November 2018 but spent just three months in the role (a successor was never appointed and the role was apparently shelved) before freelancing and, in September 2019, becoming CMO of System1.

BrewDog chief executive and co-founder James Watt – posting on LinkedIn – described Carrol as having been outstanding in all the roles she has worked across our business", adding she has contributed "massively".

"As our new CMO she has huge potential to positively impact our growth as well as play a very important role in our senior leadership team."

Carrol was made brand and marketing director in June last year. Before that she was special projects director and held posts including group continuous improvement manager.

She was instrumental in BrewDog's repositioning as a "brand for all", which kicked off in August 2021 with the debut work by Droga5 London. The campaign's 90-second spot used a series of short video clips and still shots of the varied cast of characters BrewDog is suitable for. They included "meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegetarians that lie", "people who believe in aliens, in god, in nothing", "people with dogs that sort of hate them", "shoplifters", "guys who almost certainly own a snake", and "Chiara Davis, who's working at a funfair until she works out what she wants to do with her life".

As well as announcing Carrol's appointment, Watt also revealed the promotion of BrewDog Bars managing director James Brown to CEO of the bars business. He joined BrewDog in 2015 as retail director.

Thirdly, group digital director Tom Reding has been promoted to chief digital officer, having spent three years at the brand.

Watt wrote: "Lauren, JB and Tom are all world-class senior leaders who have developed brilliant careers for themselves as they have progressed through the ranks at BrewDog. We are all very lucky to have them as part of our team and to be able to work with them on a daily basis.

"Their progression is also testament to The BrewDog Salary Cap and our philosophy of developing the next generation of senior BrewDog leaders through our own teams as opposed hiring these leaders externally."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

Crafty beer campaign in Vietnam swaps cheap brews for premium
Nov 28, 2022
Ad Nut

Crafty beer campaign in Vietnam swaps cheap brews ...

Lion’s rebrand for James Squire beer is anything but ordinary
Apr 21, 2022
Shawn Paul Wood

Lion’s rebrand for James Squire beer is anything ...

BrewDog announces 'anti-sponsorship' of controversial Qatar World Cup
Nov 8, 2022
Imogen Watson

BrewDog announces 'anti-sponsorship' of controversia...

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Sep 3, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.