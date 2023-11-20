Brandtech Group integrates Acorn-i to form Jellyfish Commerce

Brandtech Group has integrated e-commerce retail media company Acorn-i into sister global digital marketing agency Jellyfish to form Jellyfish Commerce.

Described as a "platform-first digital commerce and retail media powerhouse ", Jellyfish Commerce will offer clients "content, commerce and community, fuelled with pioneering AI technology."

Acorn-i, which was acquired by Brandtech Group last year, was founded in 2018 by former Amazon agency development lead Claire Leon and Ross Caveille, ex-Amazon general manager DSP EU, alongside James Poll as chief technology officer. Following the integration, Leon and Caveille become global leads of Jellyfish Commerce and remain directors of Acorn-i.

Acorn-i uses AI-powered SaaS (software-as-a-service) cloud tech and has partnerships with retailers and tech platforms including Amazon, Shopify and TikTok. Services include content, media and data solutions.

Acorn-i will also continue to operate under its own name for clients. It employs about 34 people, and no jobs are being lost as a result of the move. "There is no consolidation of jobs, no job losses, and it is business as usual for the employees (they remain as employees of Acorn-i)," Brandtech told Campaign.

Leon and Caveille said: "Our aim has always been to provide retail and ecommerce brands with powerful solutions that deliver faster, superior results.

"With our cutting-edge omnichannel software and services, combined with Jellyfish's platform-first approach and their remarkable ability to harness technology and expertise for exceptional outcomes, we're pioneering an ecommerce solution that will redefine the game for brands. We just can't wait to get started."

Nick Emery, Jellyfish's chief executive, added: "Claire and Ross are brilliant founders, geniuses at commerce and all-round amazing human beings. We are creating some incredible solutions for clients together.

"There's a lot of noise in the market around commerce but no one is actually doing what clients' want and integrating consulting, content and activation in one place."

The news comes the same month it was announced Jellyfish founder Rob Pierre was stepping down as chair. His decision to leave the business he founded was made after he took a long summer break following Jellyfish's sale to Brandtech and his change of role from chief executive to non-executive chair.