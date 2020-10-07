Advertising Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
22 hours ago

Brands need to double time spent advertising online mega sales: Facebook-MediaCom study

TOP OF THE CHARTS: With APAC consumers flocking online during the pandemic, marketers need to invest early and widen their net to maximise impact during these events, according to a whitepaper from Facebook and MediaCom.

Brands need to double time spent advertising online mega sales: Facebook-MediaCom study

While marketers traditionally launch advertising campaigns a fortnight before mega sales such as 9/9 and 11/11 across APAC markets, the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent shifts in purchase and consumption have upended some of these rules. According to findings from a whitepaper from Facebook and MediaCom, marketers need to now plan as much as a month in advance of these mega events and consider widening the scope of their target audience to maximise their sales. 

"Brands able to advertise earlier are in a position to to beat competition and do so with lower CPA [cost per acquisition]," Josh Gallagher, MediaCom’s chief product officer for APAC, told attendees on a call held to discuss findings of the whitepaper. Three weeks prior to such sales, the cost of advertising could be as much as 19% lower.  

 

As brands consider extending their campaigns to target confined consumers, they should also look to prospect for new customers rather than retargeting existing ones, according to the paper. As the online audience has widened, not only have newer users come aboard (from new demographics such as Gen X), but also what constitutes essentials has changed. Leading brands tended to gain more business by targetting new customers, rather than relying on existing clients alone, the study showed. 
 
 

While consumers prospect for the best deals during these sales, low pricing and discounts may not be the only triggers for purchase, the Facebook-MediaCom report suggests. Instead, the research shows that across APAC markets, consumers are willing to consider other factors ranging from innovation to trendiness, reliability and authenticity as purchase triggers. "Brands must have more tactics to maximise mega sales," Gallagher said.
 
 

Unlike previous years, in 2020, the nature of online sales is likely to be different for other reasons too. For example, there are likely to be more older shoppers this year, and given how locked in consumers have been, they may be more willing than usual to try out new products during these events. 
 


While traditional sales, driven by festivals or religious events may be driven by gifting to family and friends, online sales in APAC tend to be more opportunistic, Facebook’s strategic communications planning lead for APAC, Carlos Palacios said on the call. "Sales such as 9/9 and 11/11 tend to be more about self-gifting, but at the end of the day a deal is a deal... a commonality is brands need to cater to what consumers are looking for," he added.

This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Highlights of recent and relevant research

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

6 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

8 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

9 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

Vinamilk, Vingroup dethrone Samsung in Vietnam's strongest local brands

10 Vinamilk, Vingroup dethrone Samsung in Vietnam's strongest local brands

Related Articles

Uber hails MediaCom as global AOR
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Uber hails MediaCom as global AOR

Changing consumption themes in Southeast Asia during COVID-19
Digital
Jun 10, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Changing consumption themes in Southeast Asia ...

MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role
Media
Aug 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role

Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite Netflix surge: OMG
Advertising
Dec 9, 2019
Rahul Sachitanand

Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite ...

Just Published

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding
Advertising
3 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering ...

Focus to be placed on business lines and skill sets above agency brands, says CEO Ashish Bhasin.

Happiness Saigon evolves into creative consultancy
Marketing
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Happiness Saigon evolves into creative consultancy

Vietnam agency says it has identified a "gap in the middle" between creative/digital agencies that focus on communication, and consultancies that focus on business and marketing.

Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India
Marketing
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Uday Shankar to exit Star and Disney India

The president of Walt Disney APAC and chairman of both Star and Disney India will stay on three months to help choose a successor before making a move to turn entrepreneur.

Don't try to find meaning in this wonderfully wacky water campaign
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Don't try to find meaning in this wonderfully wacky ...

A campaign for 8+ water in Thailand is not meant to be understood. (That's a relief.)