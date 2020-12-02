Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

German luxury car brand Audi has launched an interactive Instagram filter for fans to experience the Audi Q2, which debuted in India in October 2020.

The filter aims to be engaging and bring out the ease of driving the Audi Q2. Conceptualised by BBH India and executed by tech firm Alive now, the AR filter offers an immerse, gamified experience of driving this machine.

Gaurav Sinha, head - marketing and PR, Audi India, said, “Curating engaging content for our social audiences is the key element of communication design for us at Audi India. And games are a great new trending way for audiences to interact with their favourite brands online. The unique and interactive AR filter game developed for the Audi Q2 allows users to select a city and virtually drive through it. We received tremendous positive feedback from our audiences and network on this activity. We keep exploring opportunities to engage and intrigue our online audiences by creating dynamic virtual experiences across our platforms.”

Users can access the filter by tapping on the story section of Instagram on their phones and searching for the Audi Q2 City Run filter. The user can tap to start and the car moves forward along the road, the player has to dodge these obstacles by tilting their head left or right. The game calculates the distance the user has driven in the Audi Q2 while dodging different obstacles.

Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO, BBH-PWW India, added, “We're always looking for new ways to bring ideas to life. Gaming has been at the forefront of digital engagement and we felt it was the perfect way to highlight the Audi Q2 for what it is – the perfect luxury car that can do it all. And putting the users in their very own cities just makes it all the more relatable.”

