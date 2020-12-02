Advertising Digital The Work
Campaign India Team
5 hours ago

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

The idea has been conceptualised by BBH India

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
German luxury car brand Audi has launched an interactive Instagram filter for fans to experience the Audi Q2, which debuted in India in October 2020.
 
The filter aims to be engaging and bring out the ease of driving the Audi Q2. Conceptualised by BBH India and executed by tech firm Alive now, the AR filter offers an immerse, gamified experience of driving this machine.
 
Gaurav Sinha, head - marketing and PR, Audi India, said,  “Curating engaging content for our social audiences is the key element of communication design for us at Audi India. And games are a great new trending way for audiences to interact with their favourite brands online. The unique and interactive AR filter game developed for the Audi Q2 allows users to select a city and virtually drive through it. We received tremendous positive feedback from our audiences and network on this activity. We keep exploring opportunities to engage and intrigue our online audiences by creating dynamic virtual experiences across our platforms.”
 
Users can access the filter by tapping on the story section of Instagram on their phones and searching for the Audi Q2 City Run filter. The user can tap to start and the car moves forward along the road, the player has to dodge these obstacles by tilting their head left or right. The game calculates the distance the user has driven in the Audi Q2 while dodging different obstacles. 
 
Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO, BBH-PWW India, added, “We're always looking for new ways to bring ideas to life. Gaming has been at the forefront of digital engagement and we felt it was the perfect way to highlight the Audi Q2 for what it is – the perfect luxury car that can do it all. And putting the users in their very own cities just makes it all the more relatable.”
 
CREDITS:
 
Agency: BBH India
CCO and CEO, BBH-PWW India: Russell Barrett
CEO, BBH-PWW India: Subhash Kamath
MD, BBH India: Arvind Krishnan
Creative director: Deep Chhabria
Creative partner - Copy: Heemuhn Major
Art lead: Shelton Dsouza 
Creative partner - Art: Radhika Subramanian
Creative apprentice - Siddhanth Shelar 
Head of production: Rahul Kulkarni
Social media lead: Arpita Shah
Business director: Chetan Mane
Business partner: Shaily Parmar, Nikita Wadhwa
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

5 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

Related Articles

Audi parks creative mandate at BBH India
Advertising
Mar 26, 2019
Campaign India Team

Audi parks creative mandate at BBH India

OkCupid helps Indians own their own romantic choices
Advertising
Aug 14, 2019
Ad Nut

OkCupid helps Indians own their own romantic choices

BBH India strengthens digital team with new appointments
Advertising
Oct 18, 2011
Jagadeesh Krishnamurthy

BBH India strengthens digital team with new ...

BBH India scoops Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan accounts
Advertising
Jun 15, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

BBH India scoops Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan ...

Just Published

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends
Marketing
5 hours ago
Chenyue Fu

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends

Through its efforts to localise in China, the Christian Dior group recorded $21.6 billion in revenue during the first half of 2020, with 12% organic growth.

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour
Media
5 hours ago
Sue Unerman

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour

We should nurture a workplace culture where people can call out inappropriate actions with the aim that everyone feels that they belong and can therefore fulfil their potential

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new business success
Advertising
5 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new ...

Aditya Kanthy explains the agency's approach to new business wins, the opportunity 2020 provides for diversity, and more.

Nielsen names global chief marketing and communications officer
Marketing
16 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Nielsen names global chief marketing and communicati...

Jamie Moldafsky will spearhead the integrated global function for Nielsen’s global media business.