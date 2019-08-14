bbh india
Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
The idea has been conceptualised by BBH India
OkCupid helps Indians own their own romantic choices
Ad for the dating app by BBH India already scoring millions of views on YouTube.
Audi parks creative mandate at BBH India
Agency to handle both mainline and digital.
BBH India strengthens digital team with new appointments
NEW DELHI - BBH India has announced the appointments of Abhishake Das and Udisha Kumar (pictured) as creative brand partners in a bid to strengthen its digital offering.
BBH India scoops Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan accounts
MUMBAI - BBH India has added to its portfolio of Diageo accounts, winning the creative duties for both Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan.
BBH India appoints managing partner
MUMBAI - BBH India has appointed BBH veteran Paul Ward as managing partner, returning to India following a stint in Singapore.
