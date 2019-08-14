bbh india

2 days ago
Campaign India Team

The idea has been conceptualised by BBH India

Aug 14, 2019
Ad Nut

Ad for the dating app by BBH India already scoring millions of views on YouTube.

Mar 26, 2019
Campaign India Team

Agency to handle both mainline and digital.

Oct 18, 2011
Jagadeesh Krishnamurthy

NEW DELHI - BBH India has announced the appointments of Abhishake Das and Udisha Kumar (pictured) as creative brand partners in a bid to strengthen its digital offering.

Jun 15, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

MUMBAI - BBH India has added to its portfolio of Diageo accounts, winning the creative duties for both Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan.

Mar 17, 2011
Staff Reporters

MUMBAI - BBH India has appointed BBH veteran Paul Ward as managing partner, returning to India following a stint in Singapore.

