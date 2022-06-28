Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Matt Che, Budweiser

Che upholds the culture, diversity and inclusivity of brands within the company by using authentic creative messaging.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Matt Che, Budweiser
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Matt Che

Chief marketing officer
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
China
New member  

Matt Che manages marketing teams in China, Korea, India and Southeast Asia as CMO of Budweiser Asia Pacific, an alcohol company listed in Hong Kong. Some brands that he oversees include Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, Harbin, Blue Girl and Sedrin.

From his team's efforts, the company delivered strong results in 2021 in the Asia-Pacific region. Che also supervises the digital transformation of the business. In China, ecommerce volume has grown steadily throughout the year, as the number of registered users for its loyalty mini-programme hits 18 million. Moreover, the company also leveraged sponsorships in the field of electronic dance music, the FIFA World Cup and the English Premier League.

Budweiser’s campaigns in China and beyond are known for their appealing visuals and distinct packaging. One of the most classic examples is the Chinese New Year campaign in collaboration with independent agency JKR. Apart from creating special packaging and design to commemorate the New Year, Harbin Beer tapped into e-gaming and street culture by creating a virtual idol called Hajiang. This resulted in an uptake of Gen Z users and Harbin rising as one of China’s top three national beers in that period. 

Che and his team are passionate about cause marketing. Under Che’s leadership, Budweiser continues to support various CSR programmes, such as smart drinking by Harbin Beer, carbon neutrality and LGBTQ rights by Budweiser, and clean ocean efforts by Corona. Since 2019, Budweiser has been rolling out its annual Chinese Valentine’s Day campaign called ‘All Love is Love’, celebrating all kinds of love using design elements.

A member of the global steering committee of diversity and inclusion in the company, Che is cultivating a culture of visibility and rights for under-represented groups, including women and the LGBTQ community. In fact, earlier this year, Budweiser APAC was certified as a top employer in China, India, and South Korea by the Top Employer Institute. As testament to the company’s ongoing sustainability commitment, Morgan Stanley Capital International raised Budweiser APAC’s ESG rating to ‘A’ in 2021.

Che also regularly works as a juror and speaker at international and domestic creative events such as Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, Effies China, and ROI China and shares his experience with talent in the industry. He also established Creative X, Budweiser’s internal creative awards to recognise the team and external partners for outstanding creative work.  

Jane Lin-Baden, managing partner of Publicis Groupe APAC, an agency that collaborates with Budweiser, said, “Matt is one of the most audacious marketers I have worked with, fiercely passionate about innovation, and the driving force behind the Budweiser APAC’s marketing function transformation.” 

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Budweiser's APAC CMO on 'effortless marketing'
Marketing
May 18, 2022
Minnie Wang

Budweiser's APAC CMO on 'effortless marketing'

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.