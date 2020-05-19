budweiser

Budweiser India brings back 'whassup', with a twist
May 19, 2020
Budweiser India brings back 'whassup', with a twist

Icons or ink: Two ways to sell beer in Korea
May 20, 2019
Icons or ink: Two ways to sell beer in Korea

'Become an icon' or 'Be a King': In campaigns for two AB InBev brands in Korea, Wieden+Kennedy and Virtue take very different tacks.

'We wanted to zig while the sports world zagged': VaynerMedia on Dwayne Wade's Budweiser ad
Apr 11, 2019
'We wanted to zig while the sports world zagged': VaynerMedia on Dwayne Wade's Budweiser ad

VaynerMedia focused on the NBA star's off-court achievements to celebrate his last game.

Budweiser seeks agency partner for global football platform
Oct 8, 2018
Budweiser seeks agency partner for global football platform

The AB InBev brand has invited agencies to compete for the business, Campaign has learned.

How Budweiser won the World Cup for brands on Twitter
Jul 30, 2018
How Budweiser won the World Cup for brands on Twitter

The strategy was multifaceted but each aspect of it was designed to exploit the peak moments of excitement in the tournament.

