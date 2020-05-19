budweiser
Budweiser India brings back 'whassup', with a twist
Watch the film conceptualised by Animal here
Budweiser encourages us to love whoever we want with art bottles on Chinese Valentine's Day
The US beer brand taps into burgeoning pink economy with an ‘all love is love’ campaign for China’s Qixi Festival.
Icons or ink: Two ways to sell beer in Korea
'Become an icon' or 'Be a King': In campaigns for two AB InBev brands in Korea, Wieden+Kennedy and Virtue take very different tacks.
'We wanted to zig while the sports world zagged': VaynerMedia on Dwayne Wade's Budweiser ad
VaynerMedia focused on the NBA star's off-court achievements to celebrate his last game.
Budweiser seeks agency partner for global football platform
The AB InBev brand has invited agencies to compete for the business, Campaign has learned.
How Budweiser won the World Cup for brands on Twitter
The strategy was multifaceted but each aspect of it was designed to exploit the peak moments of excitement in the tournament.
