AS Watson's 182-year legacy shines anew with culture-infused rebrand

182-year-old global health and beauty retailer AS Watson operates the world's most extensive portfolio of retail formats and brands and has a global geographical presence in over 28 markets. It has undergone a refresh featuring a modernised visual identity that injects more energy into the brand and a new brand circle that focuses on its values.

Key changes of note

You can see the new brand identity and a visual comparison of the changes in the picture below. We also break down the salient points of the fresh identity and what they symbolise for AS Watson's brand values.

Simplified name: "A.S. Watson," is now replaced by "AS Watson," minus the dots and in a sleek and modern font. According to the brand, the change is symbolic of its rich journey from heritage years to a dynamic future.

Revamped logo:The new red logo maintains the charm of the iconic black and white dragon and unicorn logo; the colour and the depth of the nine-level pagoda are a testament to the brand's commitment to bridging the cultural fusion and gap in East and West. According to AS Watson, it is also an indicator of their commitment to ethics, values and respect.

Brand Circle: The introduction of a brand circle encapsulates its purpose, vision, mission, and DNA. The idea was to showcase a symbol of unity and cohesion within the organisation and send a message to clients and consumers that this rebranding isn't just about aesthetics; it's a strategic move to seize new opportunities. AS Watson aims to become the premier choice for quality health, beauty, and lifestyle products and services on its online and offline platforms.

AS Watson says the goal of this rebranding exercise is to embrace new opportunities and be identified as a first-choice shopping destination for quality health, beauty and lifestyle products and services on its O+O platforms.

Malina Ngai, CEO of AS Watson, Asia and Europe, expressed her enthusiasm, emphasising the significance of the transformation. "We are AS Watson! Together with our 130,000 colleagues, business partners, and stakeholders in the communities where we operate, we are dedicated to love our customers and deliver our simple yet powerful purpose—to put a smile on our customers' faces today and tomorrow."

AS Watson has released a film that highlights the making of their brand identity. Watch below: