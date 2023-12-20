Schweppes pops open new branding in Australia

Carbonated drinks maker Schweppes unveiled its first rebrand in the Australian market in over a decade.

The new brand identity, created in partnership with brand design agency Bulletproof, with its office in Sydney, plays up the bubbly nature of Schweppes' drinks, placing a burst of bubbles large and small to the top right and bottom left of the main logo. The sight of rising bubbles complements the brand's ongoing celebration of 'Schweppervescence,' the brand's long-used self-made descriptor "that provides the uplifting spirit that can elevate any moment," according to the agency. This is underscored by a simplified yet more prominent and bubblier fountain on the red seal as the centre of the logo.

Yet alongside the modern refresh, the redesign also pays homage to Schweppes long history as a 240-year old brand (and in Australia since 1877) by retaining its 'since 1783' label and by further including the signature of founder Jacob Schweppe.

"Schweppes is a brand that has stood the test of time," notes Mark Armstrong, executive creative director at Bulletproof APAC. "It has been a pleasure to work alongside the team to ensure that it'll be enjoyed by Australians for the next 150 years. At this pivotal moment in the brand’s history, we needed to bring back the life and excitement that had become latent in the branding. Whilst ensuring a confident vision for the full product portfolio, we enabled the different range of personalities to flourish and connect with our contemporary audience. Our redesign will ensure relevance for the future, underpinned by the brand’s strong foundations and its iconic heritage.”

Lauren Fildes, general manager of marketing at Asahi Lifestyle Beverages, added: "We're ushering in a fresh chapter in our brand's history. Our revamped look embodies our dedication to delivering outstanding taste and experiences for our consumers. We want people to feel the iconic Schweppervescence feeling the moment they see the new look."