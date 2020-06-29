Search
as watson
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Emily Wong, AS Watson
With degrees in music and physics, Emily Wong's background blends art and science. So does her approach to marketing one of the world's leading health and beauty retailers.
Nov 6, 2018
Hacking the hackathon
Hackathons are a cost-effective event option for brands to drive innovation, but here’s why they don’t always get it right.
Apr 15, 2016
A.S. Watson melds CSR and marketing in 175th anniversary 'LOL' campaign
HONG KONG - The latest campaign activity for A.S. Watson as the group turns 175 years old is a large-scale volunteer visit to 1,750 elderly singletons across various districts of the city, and getting them to smile.
