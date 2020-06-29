as watson

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Emily Wong, AS Watson
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

With degrees in music and physics, Emily Wong's background blends art and science. So does her approach to marketing one of the world's leading health and beauty retailers.

Hacking the hackathon
Nov 6, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Hackathons are a cost-effective event option for brands to drive innovation, but here’s why they don’t always get it right.

A.S. Watson melds CSR and marketing in 175th anniversary 'LOL' campaign
Apr 15, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - The latest campaign activity for A.S. Watson as the group turns 175 years old is a large-scale volunteer visit to 1,750 elderly singletons across various districts of the city, and getting them to smile.

