Marketing PR Data News
Jonathan Owen
19 hours ago

Are celebrity influencers losing their touch?

More than half (56%) of consumers would rather follow normal people on social media than celebrities, as they find the content they post more authentic, according to new research.

Kim Kardashian West has 245 million followers on Instagram and can charge hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single post.
Kim Kardashian West has 245 million followers on Instagram and can charge hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single post.

It turns out 'normal people' are favoured over celebrities on social media. When asked who they would rather follow, more than half (56%) of consumers stated 'normal people', followed by celebrities (34%), subject matter experts (29%) and social media stars (25%).

Subject matter experts (39%) and everyday people such as friends or family (38%) are the most trusted sources for authentic and genuine content—far ahead of celebrities (14%) and social media stars (9%).

And 86% of consumers seek out authentic user-generated content before deciding to buy a product they’ve not personally tried before.

The findings are drawn from the results of a poll by Savanta of 9,000 people across the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France and Australia, which was conducted for product review and USG provider Bazaarvoice last month.

When asked if they trust influencer content more now that advertising rules have been implemented across social media platforms, only 36% said yes, while 25% said no, and 39% said their trust levels have not changed.

The study also revealed that 80% of consumers think influencers should be made to disclose whether photoshop or filters have been used on their posts.

Commenting on the findings, Ed Hill, senior vice president, EMEA, Bazaarvoice said: “Consumers are now looking to the everyday influencer for genuine content they can trust, and actively seeking out user-generated content to validate their purchasing decisions. In turn, by integrating UGC into all touchpoints, brands can use unofficial ambassadors that have genuine connections with their followers and audiences.”

He added: “We have moved into an era beyond traditional micro and macro influencers. The influencer’s expertise and quality and genuine nature of the content are priority factors for consumers, and should be key considerations for brand marketers when developing future campaigns.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

5 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

6 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

7 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

9 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Related Articles

Influencers want to be paid more than ever. Blame the pandemic
Marketing
3 days ago
Chris Daniels

Influencers want to be paid more than ever. Blame ...

AnyMind launches PopBox online retail store for influencers
Marketing
Jul 30, 2021
Staff Reporters

AnyMind launches PopBox online retail store for ...

Influencers (and celebs and sports stars) have less influence than you might think
Digital
Jul 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

Influencers (and celebs and sports stars) have less ...

Master influencer marketing with key measurements
Digital
May 31, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Master influencer marketing with key measurements

Just Published

Unmasked: Exposing the issues around mask misuse
PR
10 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Unmasked: Exposing the issues around mask misuse

INSPIRATION STATION: How a design student is creatively drawing attention to the ABCs of why masks aren't being worn properly in India.

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ad Nut

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The action legend doesn't break any bones in his newest film, but he does dance in a silly way that delights our pal Ad Nut, who has a soft spot for Shopee's over-the-top, orange-drenched ads.

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to ...

SPOT SURVEY: As major tech companies reveal plans to calculate employee salaries based on location and remote work preferences, Campaign is inviting opinions of those working in APAC on the topic.

Creative Minds: Hannah Melanson's wordy way of changing the world
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Hannah Melanson's wordy way of ...

We get to know the copy director at Digitas Australia through her answers to 11 questions. Learn about how Margaret Atwood changed her life, the big ask her boss surprised her by agreeing to, what really motivates her, and what advice she'd like to give her 10-year-old self.