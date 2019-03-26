celebrity

Are celebrity influencers losing their touch?
1 day ago
Jonathan Owen

Are celebrity influencers losing their touch?

More than half (56%) of consumers would rather follow normal people on social media than celebrities, as they find the content they post more authentic, according to new research.

McDonald's and Saweetie: The potential of talent with personality
1 day ago
Mobbie Nazir

McDonald's and Saweetie: The potential of talent with personality

The chief strategy officer for We Are Social on McDonald's partnership with rapper Saweetie.

Insisting on using only celebs is like
Mar 26, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Insisting on using only celebs is like "gambling" in your KOL strategy

Caught the influencer influenza? We take stock of the contagious KOL industry in China and determine how effective the spread really is.

Booking global celebrities: Dos and don'ts
Mar 27, 2018
Emma Usher

Booking global celebrities: Dos and don'ts

Asian brands enlisting the support of international talent can have a huge impact in the home market and abroad, but all too often they make the same easily avoidable mistakes, says UK talent booker Emma Usher.

No reason to pull Pierce Brosnan ads: Pan Bahar CEO
Oct 28, 2016
Raahil Chopra

No reason to pull Pierce Brosnan ads: Pan Bahar CEO

Contract wasn't violated, and the ads are working, the company's CEO tells Campaign India.

Pierce Brosnan's Pan Bahar row: Whose fault is it?
Oct 24, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Pierce Brosnan's Pan Bahar row: Whose fault is it?

The star's public spat with the pan masala brand shows that both celebrities and brands need to do due diligence.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

3 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

5 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

6 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

7 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

8 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

9 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021