celebrity
Are celebrity influencers losing their touch?
More than half (56%) of consumers would rather follow normal people on social media than celebrities, as they find the content they post more authentic, according to new research.
McDonald's and Saweetie: The potential of talent with personality
The chief strategy officer for We Are Social on McDonald's partnership with rapper Saweetie.
Insisting on using only celebs is like "gambling" in your KOL strategy
Caught the influencer influenza? We take stock of the contagious KOL industry in China and determine how effective the spread really is.
Booking global celebrities: Dos and don'ts
Asian brands enlisting the support of international talent can have a huge impact in the home market and abroad, but all too often they make the same easily avoidable mistakes, says UK talent booker Emma Usher.
No reason to pull Pierce Brosnan ads: Pan Bahar CEO
Contract wasn't violated, and the ads are working, the company's CEO tells Campaign India.
Pierce Brosnan's Pan Bahar row: Whose fault is it?
The star's public spat with the pan masala brand shows that both celebrities and brands need to do due diligence.
