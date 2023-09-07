Ajay Gupte lists five areas the industry needs to focus on to drive consistent value

- Diversity and inclusion: The industry needs to be more diverse and inclusive in terms of gender, skill, geography and background. I am looking for greater diversity in leadership roles and in the creation process.
- Fake news and misinformation: With the rise of digital and social media advertising, there is a need for better understanding and regulation of this space. Issues like fake news and misinformation, need to be addressed.
- Data privacy: As advertisers collect vast amounts of data on consumers, there is a need for stricter data privacy regulations to protect individuals' information and prevent misuse.
- Measurement and accountability: We are working hard to develop better methods for measuring the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. Accountability for results and return on investment should be a priority.
- Technology adoption: We need to keep embracing emerging technologies like AI, augmented reality, and virtual reality to drive more engaging and effective advertising campaigns.
The author is chief executive officer, South Asia, Wavemaker. This was part of a broader chat with Campaign India. Stay tuned to Campaignindia.in for the full chat.