Digital Media News
Sabrina Sanchez
2 days ago

Advertisers are hesitant to join Twitter Blue

According to a Campaign US poll, advertisers and their agencies don’t think the blue checkmark is worth the price under Elon Musk’s reign.

Advertisers are hesitant to join Twitter Blue

Advertisers do not think it’s worth paying for Twitter verification under CEO Elon Musk’s new Twitter Blue subscription plan, according to the results of a Campaign US LinkedIn poll. 

Musk relaunched Twitter Blue last week as a paid offering, requiring accounts seeking verification to pay $8 per month (or $11 per month for iPhone users) to maintain their blue checkmark. The new program was supposed to launch on Nov. 29 but was delayed after the platform was flooded with impersonators

Wary of the brand safety implications of Musk’s Twitter, which has been the subject of headline news since the billionaire announced his intention to purchase the platform in the spring, more than a third of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers have fled since the early days of his takeover. 

In the 53 days since his takeover, Twitter has made massive layoffs, reinstated controversial banned accounts, abruptly suspended journalists, dismantled Twitter’s trust and safety council and most recently, later walked back a poll he posted asking whether he should step down as CEO, after more than half of respondents voted yes. 

Amid the turmoil, many agencies are telling their clients to leave the platform and not come back

According to poll responses, advertisers fear Twitter’s trajectory could damage brand credibility and make clients vulnerable to criticism. As a result, 85% said Twitter Blue is “not worth” the investment. 

In a comment on the poll, Hexah director of marketing and communications Fabiana Melendez Ruiz said she is advising clients against buying a Twitter Blue subscription because it diminishes brand credibility to pay for recognition. 

“Finally, what do brands get out of it? Early access to tools that may or may not end up staying long term?” she asks. 

Jake Sticka, VP of client strategy at Rising Tide Interactive, also said in a comment he is “advising strongly against Twitter Blue.” 

“Going even further, [I’m] advising against clients being live on Twitter at all right now -- it's too unpredictable of an environment to be brand safe,” he wrote. 

Diana Lee, co-founder and CEO of adtech company Constellation shared similar sentiments in an email with Campaign US. 

“Twitter’s once iconic blue verification check mark came with no fee and was only given to influential companies and public figures,” she said. “However, with a shift to a subscription model in which anyone can simply purchase their verification, the status is ultimately losing its credibility. 

“With Twitter’s future still uncertain – and potentially a new CEO on the way – I recommend that brands refrain from opting into Twitter Blue until it all smooths out. Prepare yourselves for more changes from Twitter in the new year."

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

Elon Musk acquires Twitter, reaches out to advertisers
Oct 28, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Elon Musk acquires Twitter, reaches out to advertisers

Adland reacts: What Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter means for advertisers
Nov 4, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Adland reacts: What Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter ...

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

Twitter agrees to sell to Elon Musk, who promises string of changes
Apr 26, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Twitter agrees to sell to Elon Musk, who promises ...

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.