Advertisers are hesitant to join Twitter Blue

Advertisers do not think it’s worth paying for Twitter verification under CEO Elon Musk’s new Twitter Blue subscription plan, according to the results of a Campaign US LinkedIn poll.

Musk relaunched Twitter Blue last week as a paid offering, requiring accounts seeking verification to pay $8 per month (or $11 per month for iPhone users) to maintain their blue checkmark. The new program was supposed to launch on Nov. 29 but was delayed after the platform was flooded with impersonators.

Wary of the brand safety implications of Musk’s Twitter, which has been the subject of headline news since the billionaire announced his intention to purchase the platform in the spring, more than a third of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers have fled since the early days of his takeover.

In the 53 days since his takeover, Twitter has made massive layoffs, reinstated controversial banned accounts, abruptly suspended journalists, dismantled Twitter’s trust and safety council and most recently, later walked back a poll he posted asking whether he should step down as CEO, after more than half of respondents voted yes.

Amid the turmoil, many agencies are telling their clients to leave the platform and not come back.

According to poll responses, advertisers fear Twitter’s trajectory could damage brand credibility and make clients vulnerable to criticism. As a result, 85% said Twitter Blue is “not worth” the investment.

In a comment on the poll, Hexah director of marketing and communications Fabiana Melendez Ruiz said she is advising clients against buying a Twitter Blue subscription because it diminishes brand credibility to pay for recognition.

“Finally, what do brands get out of it? Early access to tools that may or may not end up staying long term?” she asks.

Jake Sticka, VP of client strategy at Rising Tide Interactive, also said in a comment he is “advising strongly against Twitter Blue.”

“Going even further, [I’m] advising against clients being live on Twitter at all right now -- it's too unpredictable of an environment to be brand safe,” he wrote.

Diana Lee, co-founder and CEO of adtech company Constellation shared similar sentiments in an email with Campaign US.

“Twitter’s once iconic blue verification check mark came with no fee and was only given to influential companies and public figures,” she said. “However, with a shift to a subscription model in which anyone can simply purchase their verification, the status is ultimately losing its credibility.

“With Twitter’s future still uncertain – and potentially a new CEO on the way – I recommend that brands refrain from opting into Twitter Blue until it all smooths out. Prepare yourselves for more changes from Twitter in the new year."