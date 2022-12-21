blue
Advertisers are hesitant to join Twitter Blue
According to a Campaign US poll, advertisers and their agencies don’t think the blue checkmark is worth the price under Elon Musk’s reign.
Malaysian marketers should target workforce, not just race
Sue-Anne Lim, chief of group insights & strategy at Dentsu Aegis Network Malaysia, says new research shows it's time marketers paid more attention to the blue-collar community.
CASE STUDY: How B’lue tapped the Filipino millennial mindset for its launch
PHILIPPINES - Launching in a highly competitive beverage space, new beverage brand B’lue focused on young people's thirst for experience.
Blue Marlin promotes creative director to MD of Sydney
AUSTRALIA - Brand design agency Blue Marlin has promoted Ian Catling from his role as Asia-Pacific creative director to managing director of the agency's Sydney office.
Volkswagen accelerates eco-driving push with 'Bluemobility' campaign
BEIJING - Tribal DDB has launched the ‘Bluemobility' interactive campaign aiming to raise awareness of eco-conscious driving among Volkswagen customers in China.
Mark Newton joins Blue Interactive Singapore as group engagement director
SINGAPORE – Blue Interactive, WPP’s digital arm, has appointed Mark Newton (pictured) as group engagement director, reporting to managing director Chester Tan.
