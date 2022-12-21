blue

Advertisers are hesitant to join Twitter Blue
Dec 21, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

Advertisers are hesitant to join Twitter Blue

According to a Campaign US poll, advertisers and their agencies don’t think the blue checkmark is worth the price under Elon Musk’s reign.

Malaysian marketers should target workforce, not just race
Dec 21, 2016
Sue-Anne Lim

Malaysian marketers should target workforce, not just race

Sue-Anne Lim, chief of group insights & strategy at Dentsu Aegis Network Malaysia, says new research shows it's time marketers paid more attention to the blue-collar community.

CASE STUDY: How B’lue tapped the Filipino millennial mindset for its launch
Mar 1, 2016
Gabey Goh

CASE STUDY: How B’lue tapped the Filipino millennial mindset for its launch

PHILIPPINES - Launching in a highly competitive beverage space, new beverage brand B’lue focused on young people's thirst for experience.

Blue Marlin promotes creative director to MD of Sydney
Oct 26, 2012
Staff Reporters

Blue Marlin promotes creative director to MD of Sydney

AUSTRALIA - Brand design agency Blue Marlin has promoted Ian Catling from his role as Asia-Pacific creative director to managing director of the agency's Sydney office.

Volkswagen accelerates eco-driving push with 'Bluemobility' campaign
Nov 15, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Volkswagen accelerates eco-driving push with 'Bluemobility' campaign

BEIJING - Tribal DDB has launched the ‘Bluemobility' interactive campaign aiming to raise awareness of eco-conscious driving among Volkswagen customers in China.

Mark Newton joins Blue Interactive Singapore as group engagement director
Jun 30, 2010
Jane Leung

Mark Newton joins Blue Interactive Singapore as group engagement director

SINGAPORE – Blue Interactive, WPP’s digital arm, has appointed Mark Newton (pictured) as group engagement director, reporting to managing director Chester Tan.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman

2 APAC women reclaiming the meaning of 'beauty'

Top exits and entrances of 2022

3 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

4 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly into media powerhouse

5 Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly

Mindshare retains Nike media account in China

6 Mindshare retains Nike media account in China

Move and win roundup: Week of December 19, 2022

7 Catch up on the latest moves & wins

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

8 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

AOY Insights: IdeasXMachina earn gold in Best Culture (SEA), MD Jedd Ilagan named region’s Young Business Leader of the Year

9 AOY Insights: IdeasXMachina earn gold in Best Culture (SEA), MD Jedd Ilagan named region’s Young Business Leader of the Year

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

10 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more