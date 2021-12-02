Digital Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
19 hours ago

A third of online Black Friday shoppers were fake: Cheq study

Cybersecurity firm Cheq estimates that retailers wasted $1.2 billion this Black Friday due to a combination of financial fraud, skewed data and lost revenue.

A third of online Black Friday shoppers were fake: Cheq study

Global cybersecurity company Cheq has estimated that more than a third (35.7%) of Black Friday online shoppers this year were bots and fake users.

The estimates are derived from Cheq’s recent report which studied invalid traffic (IVT) rates by industry, geography, device and threat type. The study was conducted across a pool of over 42,000 websites in North America, Europe and Asia. Cheq applied hundreds of cybersecurity tests to each website visitor to determine their authenticity.

Ecommerce sites were found to be particularly vulnerable, with high exposure to carding attacks, chargeback fraud, data breaches, fake signups and other types of disruptive activities.

Cheq CEO Guy Tytuniovich said that while fake website traffic is a "year-round problem", the company witnessed a "sharp spike" in fraud in the online retail sector this Black Friday, a shopping festival that took place on November 26.

"This is not a huge surprise to us, given the increase in ecommerce activity, a trend accelerated by the global pandemic," Tytuniovich said. "Ultimately, cyber crime follows the money, especially in sectors where business activity is on the rise.”

With retailers typically spending as much as US$6 billion on Black Friday marketing, Cheq estimates that damage to businesses this Black Friday could surpass $1.2 billion. This includes the impact of financial fraud, skewed data and lost revenue.

In total, Cheq estimates that $42 billion in revenue is lost globally each year due to IVT, and an additional $2.5 billion is lost in customer transactions. It estimates that the global cost of data skewed by IVT is $697 billion annually, and $115 billion in sales labour costs is wasted on invalid leads.

The study found that organic and direct traffic has a higher proportion of bots and fake users, at 27% of total traffic, versus paid, at 3.5%.

Online-heavy sectors have highest IVT rates

Sectors that have a high proportion of online purchases, including retail, travel and tourism, and insurance, display higher rates of IVT versus other sectors, Cheq's study revealed. Additionally, industries with a high customer-acquisition cost, like higher education and SaaS, also saw relatively high IVT rates.

The below shows the IVT rates by sector for organic and direct traffic.


The highest levels of IVT for paid traffic were found in finance, gambling and gaming, and computer software/SaaS.


North America and APAC are top IVT regions

North America displayed the highest IVT rates for organic and direct traffic of 25%, which Cheq said suggests that digitally advanced markets tend to attract more invalid, malicious, and fraudulent activity. It is followed by Asia-Pacific at 21% and EMEA at 12%.

When analysing paid traffic, APAC had the highest levels of IVT at 5%, with North America and EMEA both at 3%.

Mobile top target

Looking at device type, mobile has the highest IVT rate for organic and direct traffic of 32%, followed by desktop at 26% and tablet at 16%—correlating with the usage rates of each device.

This flipped in paid traffic, with desktop devices displaying the highest levels at 7%, followed by tablet at 4% and mobile at 2%.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

2 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

3 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

4 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

5 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

8 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

9 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

10 Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

Related Articles

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and 37% of direct traffic: Cheq report
Advertising
Sep 10, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Bots account for 8% of organic search traffic and ...

Snap opens an AR holiday market for Black Friday
Advertising
4 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Snap opens an AR holiday market for Black Friday

Green Friday: the brands and organisations spurning Black Friday overconsumption
Marketing
Nov 25, 2021
Imogen Watson

Green Friday: the brands and organisations spurning ...

Australian marketers set to lose US$738 million to fraud in 2020
Advertising
Dec 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Australian marketers set to lose US$738 million to ...

Just Published

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc forecast
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc ...

Global advertising market to see record growth of 23.8% to $771 billion this year and hit $1 trillion in 2025.

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota after the brand ditched social media
Digital
8 hours ago
Diana Bradley

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota ...

Some call it a publicity stunt, but Lush says it is putting ‘people over profit’ in quitting social media.

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B excellence
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B ...

Other changes include a broadening of the commerce prizes and a stronger emphasis on creative in the media awards.

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names
Advertising
8 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Did you know the Ikea loo brush is named after a beautiful lake?