black friday

Green Friday: the brands and organisations spurning Black Friday overconsumption
1 day ago
Imogen Watson

Green Friday: the brands and organisations spurning Black Friday overconsumption

Ethical Black Friday is a growing trend. As brands battle it out for their share of Black Friday sales, Campaign rounds up the best examples of brands and organisations that are turning Black Friday green.

The world's biggest retail events, ranked and rated
Jun 25, 2019
Olivia Parker

The world's biggest retail events, ranked and rated

Long-established peak-selling periods like Christmas now have major competition from a host of “shopping events”, which usually involve heavy discounts. But as China’s Singles Day, the largest of these, proves, the future of all shopping is set to go way beyond holiday promotions and daily deals.

Online shopping isn't merely convenient—it's more fun
Dec 3, 2014
Anne Davis

Online shopping isn't merely convenient—it's more fun

Research shows online shoppers enjoy the delayed gratification involved in waiting for deliveries, which is a game-changing insight for brands, according to Anne Davis of Razorfish.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

3 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

6 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

7 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

8 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

9 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble