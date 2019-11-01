Search
cheq
Nov 1, 2019
How Dentsu’s CCI and Cheq have so far blocked 760 million unsafe ad requests
CASE STUDY: Blocking fraudulent and non-brand safe ad requests in real-time stopped top Japanese brands from appearing next to potentially disastrous articles.
Mar 27, 2019
Preventive brand-safety services see opportunity in Japan
The market is shifting from reporting bad placements to blocking them, but there are still gaps in the technology.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins