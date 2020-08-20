fraud

CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Aug 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide

Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.

Programmatic market a 'mess' with half of money still not reaching publishers
May 7, 2020
Omar Oakes

Programmatic market a 'mess' with half of money still not reaching publishers

In a first-of-its-kind study, ISBA and PwC found that only 12% of ad impressions can be accounted for.

Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns
Feb 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns

Marketers across APAC are excited about CTV but cite measuring business outcomes, a lack of premium inventory, social-media transparency among chief concerns for 2020.

‘Brushing’ up on the fake review problem in Asia
Oct 15, 2019
Matthew Keegan

‘Brushing’ up on the fake review problem in Asia

As ecommerce exposes more brands to review fraud, we look at the size of the problem and how to mitigate it.

Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market
Oct 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market

Fraud prevention will be a key focus for mobile measurement firm's Southeast Asia expansion plans.

Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost

Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up

