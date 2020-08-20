fraud
CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.
Programmatic market a 'mess' with half of money still not reaching publishers
In a first-of-its-kind study, ISBA and PwC found that only 12% of ad impressions can be accounted for.
Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns
Marketers across APAC are excited about CTV but cite measuring business outcomes, a lack of premium inventory, social-media transparency among chief concerns for 2020.
‘Brushing’ up on the fake review problem in Asia
As ecommerce exposes more brands to review fraud, we look at the size of the problem and how to mitigate it.
Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market
Fraud prevention will be a key focus for mobile measurement firm's Southeast Asia expansion plans.
Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins