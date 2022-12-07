Marketing Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2022: Sanchit Mendiratta, Merkle

With a keen eye for all things marketing and CX, Mendiratta has been instrumental in the growth of Happy Marketer from its early beginnings to the time the business was acquired by Merkle and Dentsu International in 2019.

40 Under 40 2022: Sanchit Mendiratta, Merkle
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

Sanchit Mendiratta

Managing director
Merkle 
Singapore

Rising through the ranks from account manager, to heading products, followed by growth and now heading the agency as the managing director, Sanchit Mendiratta has steered Happy Marketer (rebranded to Merkle Singapore). He has steered the ship from its early days as a startup, through to its growth today with billings worth millions, all in the short span of ten years without external investment. 

It’s Mendiratta’s sheer grit and determination that has been credited for this success—in particular his knack for hunting and nurturing accounts over time that contributes to Merkle becoming the multi-million dollar business it is today. 

His client-centric approach to determining the best implementations and services for clients has secured him win after win. Rather than focusing on campaign-specific requirements that clients first approach him for, Mendiratta always looks at the big picture and considers the client's long-term business goals before recommending solutions. His personable approach has allowed him to build long-term relationships with clients, many of whom have partnered with Merkle Singapore for the past five years.

Over the past year, Mendiratta has provided clear leadership as the company navigated uncharted waters in its integration with Merkle—and Dentsu, which Merkle is a part of. Besides smoothening the transitional period, he also leads a 70-strong team and registered a significant increase in revenue and profitability. 

A leader who always stays ahead of the game, Mendiratta has been instrumental in working across global, regional and local leadership teams at Dentsu and Merkle to bring different teams together for project delivery.

As a Google certified Partner Academy Trainer, Mendiratta has advised and trained more than 8,000 executives in digital marketing across Southeast Asia. He is also currently an adjunct faculty at the Singapore Management University. Besides providing training to elevate the standards of the digital marketing industry, Mendiratta is a mentor to younger colleagues and has helped one of his mentees to create a thriving $3 million business in the Philippines that is now managed by the team in Singapore. 

Prior to working for Happy Marketer (Merkle), Mendiratta started his career as a subject matter expert at Amdocs, an MNC that was founded in Israel and headquartered in the US. He managed ordering and product catalogue systems for major telecommunications companies across the company's clientele.

