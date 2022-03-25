Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy Marketer

Dentsu Singapore has completed its integration of digital marketing agency Happy Marketer, which will now be rebranded to Merkle Singapore. Dentsu acquired Happy Marketer in 2019 as part of the network’s realignment of customer experience management (CXM) capabilities under Merkle.

Sanchit Mendiratta will lead Merkle as managing director and will retain his role as data lead for Dentsu Singapore. Awadesh Madhogaria will serve as chief technology officer, and Emily Han will be chief client officer.

At present, Merkle Singapore has over 80 staff and specialises in data-driven marketing solutions with clients including ING Bank, Standard Chartered, NTUC Income, Grab, and SPH. The next goal for Merkle is to expand into financial services, fintech, telecommunications, travel, and ecommerce. It has partnerships with various tech platforms including Google, Salesforce, Adobe, Tealium, and Insider.

Dentsu Singapore CEO Prakash Kamdar said in a statement, “Merkle Singapore has transformed our data-driven CXM offerings since its acquisition in 2019 and will undoubtedly continue to reimagine and reshape the future of digital marketing for our clients in Singapore and the region. The team has been a natural fit to Dentsu’s culture and integrated approach."