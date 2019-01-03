dentsu singapore
Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy Marketer
Following Dentsu’s acquisition in 2019, Happy Marketer has now been rebranded to Merkle Singapore.
Prudential: targeting people that 'DO' since 2019
The firm's Asia arm becomes the latest insurance company to release new messaging emphasising positive action and optimism.
'70% of content made today doesn’t drive business results'
Jatinder Sandhu and Udara Withana of Dentsu explain four steps brands and agencies should keep in mind when creating purposeful content
Dentsu Network Asia names new Singapore CEO, plans regional council
SINGAPORE - Dentsu Network Asia has appointed Rosalynn Tay (pictured) as chief executive for its Singapore office, taking over from the incumbent president and chief executive officer Anthony Kang.
ANA appoints Dentsu Singapore for creative, media, digital duties
SINGAPORE - Japanese airline ANA (All Nippon Airways) has handed its creative, digital and media duties in Southeast Asia and South Asia to Dentsu Singapore.
Dentsu Vietnam appoints general director
HO CHI MINH CITY - Dentsu Asia has named Gaku Shinoda (pictured) as general director of Dentsu Vietnam, effective immediately.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins