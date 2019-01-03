dentsu singapore

Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy Marketer
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Singapore completes integration of Happy Marketer

Following Dentsu’s acquisition in 2019, Happy Marketer has now been rebranded to Merkle Singapore.

Prudential: targeting people that 'DO' since 2019
Jan 3, 2019
Ad Nut

Prudential: targeting people that 'DO' since 2019

The firm's Asia arm becomes the latest insurance company to release new messaging emphasising positive action and optimism.

'70% of content made today doesn’t drive business results'
Sep 27, 2018
Campaign India Team

'70% of content made today doesn’t drive business results'

Jatinder Sandhu and Udara Withana of Dentsu explain four steps brands and agencies should keep in mind when creating purposeful content

Dentsu Network Asia names new Singapore CEO, plans regional council
Jun 27, 2013
Racheal Lee

Dentsu Network Asia names new Singapore CEO, plans regional council

SINGAPORE - Dentsu Network Asia has appointed Rosalynn Tay (pictured) as chief executive for its Singapore office, taking over from the incumbent president and chief executive officer Anthony Kang.

ANA appoints Dentsu Singapore for creative, media, digital duties
Jan 11, 2013
Racheal Lee

ANA appoints Dentsu Singapore for creative, media, digital duties

SINGAPORE - Japanese airline ANA (All Nippon Airways) has handed its creative, digital and media duties in Southeast Asia and South Asia to Dentsu Singapore.

Dentsu Vietnam appoints general director
Nov 21, 2012
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Vietnam appoints general director

HO CHI MINH CITY - Dentsu Asia has named Gaku Shinoda (pictured) as general director of Dentsu Vietnam, effective immediately.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

4 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

6 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Why are NFTs so divisive?

7 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

8 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

10 Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland