Merkle's global CEO steps aside after more than 32 years
Craig Dempster, currently president of Merkle Americas, will take over as global CEO on June 1, as longtime chairman and CEO David Williams changes focus to a group CRM role.
Merkle staff and shareholders receive $100m windfall as Dentsu takes control
Top managers are in line for further $60m from retention scheme.
Dentsu Aegis Network's Merkle acquires global data shop Ugam
The India-based data and analytics company has more than 1,800 staffers worldwide.
Dentsu X doubles size in China by integrating &c agency
Michael Zhang, former chief of ‘Merkle&c’ becomes new CEO of Dentsu X China.
Merkle appoints MD for Southeast Asia
Ted Bray takes on the role in addition to his current responsibilities as APAC chief growth officer.
United Airlines taps Carat, Merkle-led Dentsu team for global media
Wunderman will retain production, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
