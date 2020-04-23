merkle

Merkle's global CEO steps aside after more than 32 years
Apr 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Craig Dempster, currently president of Merkle Americas, will take over as global CEO on June 1, as longtime chairman and CEO David Williams changes focus to a group CRM role.

Merkle staff and shareholders receive $100m windfall as Dentsu takes control
Apr 16, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Top managers are in line for further $60m from retention scheme.

Dentsu Aegis Network's Merkle acquires global data shop Ugam
Jul 16, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The India-based data and analytics company has more than 1,800 staffers worldwide.

Dentsu X doubles size in China by integrating &c agency
Mar 29, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Michael Zhang, former chief of ‘Merkle&c’ becomes new CEO of Dentsu X China.

Merkle appoints MD for Southeast Asia
Jan 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ted Bray takes on the role in addition to his current responsibilities as APAC chief growth officer.

United Airlines taps Carat, Merkle-led Dentsu team for global media
Oct 11, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Wunderman will retain production, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

