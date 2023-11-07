News Advertising Media Customer Experience Technology
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

34% of India now using OTT: Ormax report

The report adds that OTT will grow by 13.5% in 2023

34% of India now using OTT: Ormax report
Ormax Media has released its 'Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2023' which reveals that the number of OTT users in the country are expected to increase by 13.5% this year. 
 
The OTT universe in India is currently at 48.11 crore (481.1 million) which means that approximately 34% of India currently uses the medium.
 
The report defines an OTT audience who watched at least one online video (free or paid) in the last one month.
 
The report also reveals that there are 10 crore paid OTT subscriptions in India across 3.6 crore audiences, which means an average paid user has 2.8 different OTT paid subscriptions. 
Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are the top three cities on paid subscriptions, with more than 60 lakh active paid subscriptions each.
 
Keerat Grewal, head - business development (streaming, TV and brands), Ormax Media, said, “The latest edition of our annual report reveals that after the upsurge in the Indian OTT market during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the growth has settled down at more moderate levels. The Indian OTT audience base grew 20% from 2021 to 2022, but has grown only 13.5% over the last one year, highlighting that the category is now past the peak growth phase it witnessed in the two preceding years."
 
Grewal added, “The extensive data in this report can help OTT platforms and associated agencies take more informed strategic decisions in areas like pay vs. free strategy, TG and market selection, content and communication strategy, revenue planning, etc. Ormax Media continues to stay committed to the idea of helping the Indian media and entertainment industry use data and analytics towards building more profitable and consumer-centric businesses.”
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

1 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

2 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

4 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

5 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

6 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

7 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

8 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

9 RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

10 New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

Related Articles

Smita Salgaonkar to exit MediaMonks
3 days ago
Campaign India Team

Smita Salgaonkar to exit MediaMonks

Trust before tech advancements: CNN International's Faisal Karmali on the value of reliable journalism
Oct 30, 2023

Trust before tech advancements: CNN International's ...

Bytedance to layoff a huge chunk of Indian employees
Jan 28, 2021
Campaign India Team

Bytedance to layoff a huge chunk of Indian employees

Dentsu launches Slingshot in India
Nov 5, 2019
Campaign India Team

Dentsu launches Slingshot in India

Just Published

E-commerce vs offline festive clash: Is the consumer the winner?
4 hours ago
Anupama Sajeet

E-commerce vs offline festive clash: Is the ...

We explore who will be the winner in the online vs brick-and-mortar marketing blitzkrieg this festive season while trying to understand the factors behind 'predatory pricing' and 'deep discounts'.

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row
4 hours ago
Jonathan Owen

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé have been accused of greenwashing by consumer groups that have made a legal complaint to the European Commission calling for a crackdown on ‘misleading’ claims over the recyclability of plastic bottles.

Apple 'Underdogs' director Mark Molloy: 'Embrace products in ads'
4 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Apple 'Underdogs' director Mark Molloy: 'Embrace ...

Molloy was speaking about his work with the tech brand at the Ciclope Festival in Berlin, Germany.

KFC teaser hints at switch to Kentucky Fried Turkey for Christmas
5 hours ago
Ben Bold

KFC teaser hints at switch to Kentucky Fried Turkey ...

KFC says that every year, around this time, requests come in for turkey to be included on its menu.