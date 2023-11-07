34% of India now using OTT: Ormax report

Ormax Media has released its 'Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2023' which reveals that the number of OTT users in the country are expected to increase by 13.5% this year.

The OTT universe in India is currently at 48.11 crore (481.1 million) which means that approximately 34% of India currently uses the medium.

The report defines an OTT audience who watched at least one online video (free or paid) in the last one month.

The report also reveals that there are 10 crore paid OTT subscriptions in India across 3.6 crore audiences, which means an average paid user has 2.8 different OTT paid subscriptions.

Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are the top three cities on paid subscriptions, with more than 60 lakh active paid subscriptions each.

Keerat Grewal, head - business development (streaming, TV and brands), Ormax Media, said, “The latest edition of our annual report reveals that after the upsurge in the Indian OTT market during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the growth has settled down at more moderate levels. The Indian OTT audience base grew 20% from 2021 to 2022, but has grown only 13.5% over the last one year, highlighting that the category is now past the peak growth phase it witnessed in the two preceding years."

Grewal added, “The extensive data in this report can help OTT platforms and associated agencies take more informed strategic decisions in areas like pay vs. free strategy, TG and market selection, content and communication strategy, revenue planning, etc. Ormax Media continues to stay committed to the idea of helping the Indian media and entertainment industry use data and analytics towards building more profitable and consumer-centric businesses.”