Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Smita Salgaonkar to exit MediaMonks

The former country manager for data and digital media at MediaMonks will take up a role at the Google Cloud Platform.

Smita Salgaonkar, country manager, data and digital media, India at MediaMonks, S4 Capital (formerly - MightyHive), has moved on from the agency.
 
Salgaonkar confirmed the news to Campaign India and informed that November 3 will be her last working day at the agency.
 
While she confirmed she's joining Google Cloud Platform (GCP), her role at the technology major has not been revealed at the time of filing this report.
 
Salgaonkar had joined MediaMonks from Omnicom Media Group in 2019. She has also had stints with dunnhumby, vserv, HDMessaing and People Interactive.
 
