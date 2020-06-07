digital news

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store
Jun 7, 2020
Campaign India Team

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Video app Mitron and an other which removed apps from China were taken down from the Play Store

Digitas India names Unny Radhakrishnan as CEO
Mar 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

Digitas India names Unny Radhakrishnan as CEO

He takes over from Amaresh Godbole who is joining Google

Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI
Jan 15, 2020
Amit Adarkar

Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI

AI based nudges would be even more powerful levers to modify behaviour

Dentsu launches Slingshot in India
Nov 5, 2019
Campaign India Team

Dentsu launches Slingshot in India

Kunal Dubey and Lucky Saini, both formerly of Flipkart, will lead the new digital venture.

Starcom MediaVest Group names Yvette Mayer as chief digital officer for Australia
Mar 18, 2010
Kenny Lim

Starcom MediaVest Group names Yvette Mayer as chief digital officer for Australia

SYDNEY - Starcom MediaVest Group has appointed Yvette Mayer (pictured) as chief digital officer for Australia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia