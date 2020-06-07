digital news

Search
Jun 7, 2020
Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store
Video app Mitron and an other which removed apps from China were taken down from the Play Store
Mar 3, 2020
Digitas India names Unny Radhakrishnan as CEO
He takes over from Amaresh Godbole who is joining Google
Jan 15, 2020
Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI
AI based nudges would be even more powerful levers to modify behaviour
Nov 5, 2019
Dentsu launches Slingshot in India
Kunal Dubey and Lucky Saini, both formerly of Flipkart, will lead the new digital venture.
Mar 18, 2010
Starcom MediaVest Group names Yvette Mayer as chief digital officer for Australia
SYDNEY - Starcom MediaVest Group has appointed Yvette Mayer (pictured) as chief digital officer for Australia.
