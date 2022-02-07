Marketing News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Calls for #BoycottHyundai in India after Hyundai Pakistan posts about 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Hyundai India states that the unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending its commitment and service in the country

Calls for #BoycottHyundai in India after Hyundai Pakistan posts about 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'
#BoycottHyundai was trending across social media in India after a series of posts by Hyundai Pakistan on the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' (5 February).
 
The South Korean automobile manufacturer's pages in Pakistan stated that Pakistan citizens should remember the sacrifices of its Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom. The posts were taken down from the social media pages soon after.
 
This didn't go down with social media users in India with calls to boycott the brand. 
 
 
The Twitter page of Hyundai Motor India, which was an open account before the boycott calls, has been protected with the admin having to allow access to new followers.
 
It has also released a statement around the issue with Campaign India:
 
Hyundai Motor India has been committed to Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country . India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens.
 
Its sister company Kia Motors was also in hot water after a dealership network took to social media to put out the same message.

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

2 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

3 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

5 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

6 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

7 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

8 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Women to Watch Greater China 2022

9 Presenting the 2022 Women to Watch Greater China

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

10 Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

Related Articles

PubMatic appoints Vijay Anand Kunduri as regional VP of OTT
Digital
Sep 30, 2021
Campaign India Team

PubMatic appoints Vijay Anand Kunduri as regional ...

Watch for the rise of mobile OTT, short-form videos in programmatic: OpenX’s Andrew Tu
Media
Aug 5, 2021

Watch for the rise of mobile OTT, short-form videos ...

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
Advertising
Dec 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

Hyundai Motor marketer sees India overcoming adversities sooner
Marketing
Aug 4, 2020
Campaign India Team

Hyundai Motor marketer sees India overcoming ...

Just Published

WPP's MediaCom and Essence team up to retain hold on Mars global media
Media
9 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP's MediaCom and Essence team up to retain hold ...

Appointment extends Mars' WPP relationship to include Essence.

Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad
Advertising
9 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad

The spot imagines the open web’s future with utopian—and dystopian—possibilities.

Planners gonna plan (but don't always)
Analysis
10 hours ago
Kevin Chesters

Planners gonna plan (but don't always)

Planners need to treat everything in life with the same rigour they would approach a brief.

Edelman revenue pops 15.4% in 2021 as it nears $1 billion mark
PR
10 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman revenue pops 15.4% in 2021 as it nears $1 ...

Revenue was up 15.5% in the U.S., 17.1% in EMEA and 7.4% in APAC.