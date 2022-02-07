Calls for #BoycottHyundai in India after Hyundai Pakistan posts about 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

#BoycottHyundai was trending across social media in India after a series of posts by Hyundai Pakistan on the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' (5 February).

The South Korean automobile manufacturer's pages in Pakistan stated that Pakistan citizens should remember the sacrifices of its Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom. The posts were taken down from the social media pages soon after.

This didn't go down with social media users in India with calls to boycott the brand.

Now I will never buy Hyundai car.#BoycottHyundai https://t.co/wZ7zn92drv — Abhishek Jaiswal (@Abhishe52113763) February 6, 2022

I was Planning to buy Creta. Now Plan Cancel.Time To #BoycottHyundai



Hyundai Pak is the Ones Who is Supporting & Promoting Freedom for Kashmir



Hit Them Hard where it Hurts the Most Let us All Indians Pledge To Boycott @Hyundai_Global & @HyundaiIndia & Make Them Pay For This pic.twitter.com/LpskoC9KhF — Jay® (@SaffronJay) February 6, 2022

The Twitter page of Hyundai Motor India, which was an open account before the boycott calls, has been protected with the admin having to allow access to new followers.

It has also released a statement around the issue with Campaign India:

Hyundai Motor India has been committed to Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country . India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens.