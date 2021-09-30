PubMatic appoints Vijay Anand Kunduri as regional VP of OTT

PubMatic has announced the appointment of Vijay Anand Kunduri as regional vice president of its OTT business in APAC.

Kunduri moves from Unruly, where he was managing director.

Jason Barnes, chief revenue officer, PubMatic, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vijay to the PubMatic team. We’ve been building an innovative OTT business in the Apac region, which we plan to further accelerate under his leadership."

Kunduri said, “There has been explosive growth in the adoption of connected screens and consumption of streaming content in the region brands and OTT publishers have a tremendous opportunity to engage consumers and find new revenue with programmatic partners like PubMatic that offer the optimal combination of technology and premium advertiser and content partnerships.”

In a career spanning two decades, he has also worked with Adotube and Viewster.