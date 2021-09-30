Digital Media News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

PubMatic appoints Vijay Anand Kunduri as regional VP of OTT

He moves over from Unruly where he was managing director.

PubMatic appoints Vijay Anand Kunduri as regional VP of OTT
PubMatic has announced the appointment of Vijay Anand Kunduri as regional vice president of its OTT business in APAC.
 
Kunduri moves from Unruly, where he was managing director.
 
Jason Barnes, chief revenue officer, PubMatic, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vijay to the PubMatic team. We’ve been building an innovative OTT business in the Apac region, which we plan to further accelerate under his leadership."
 
Kunduri said, “There has been explosive growth in the adoption of connected screens and consumption of streaming content in the region brands and OTT publishers have a tremendous opportunity to engage consumers and find new revenue with programmatic partners like PubMatic that offer the optimal combination of technology and premium advertiser and content partnerships.”
 
In a career spanning two decades, he has also worked with Adotube and Viewster.
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

3 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

4 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

6 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

10 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Related Articles

India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 more
Digital
Sep 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

India doubles down on Chinese app ban, blocking 118 ...

PubMatic and MediaMath team up on supply chain transparency in SEA
Advertising
Feb 18, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

PubMatic and MediaMath team up on supply chain ...

40 Under 40 2020: Natasha de Mallet Hawes, PubMatic
Advertising
Nov 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Natasha de Mallet Hawes, PubMatic

Women to Watch 2020: Khin Mu Yar Soe, PubMatic
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Khin Mu Yar Soe, PubMatic

Just Published

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more accessible
Marketing
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more ...

In this pitch for web accessibility technology firm UserWay, Susan Bennett uses her instantly-recognisable voice to help people, then asks businesses to do the same.

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Writer

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief

Prolific marketer Alex Lopez has been responsible for some of Nike’s most talked-about campaigns in the past 20 years.

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for your brand?
Advertising
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for ...

Addressable OTT brings the targeting and efficiency of digital advertising into a premium video environment—a compelling combination. But there are several barriers preventing the channel from becoming a mainstay in ad budgets. Learn what they are in this week's Crash Course.

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. Will it matter this time?
Digital
19 hours ago
Chris Daniels

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. ...

Experts say the company’s point-by-point rebuttal of a Wall Street Journal investigation is missing the point: empathy.