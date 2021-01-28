Bytedance to layoff a huge chunk of Indian employees

Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, has laid off a huge chunk of its 2,000 employee workforce in India. The company will only be retaining its critical workforce according to an article published by Techcrunch

The employees were told about this on 27 January and they have taken to LinkedIn to announce their sudden layoffs.

The app was first banned by the Indian Government in June 2020. Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that the ban is permanent. Prior to the ban TikTok had more than 200 million monthly active users in the country.