Yves Briantais: How is Colgate driving brand equity while doing good for the community?

Colgate's VP of marketing, APAC on why brands need to balance functional and emotional marketing.

Yves Briantais, Vice president of marketing, APAC, Colgate

This is part of a video series for the Power List 2021, created in partnership with Twitter as part of their global #LeadersforGood initiative.

For Yves Briantais, brand equity needs to be equal parts functional and emotional benefits. As Vice president of marketing, APAC, at Colgate, he has helped the company digitise, deliver more innovation and embed design-thinking principles in the team. In 2020, he headed up the development of a new brand-equity campaign, 'Smile strong', in APAC, which tells inspirational stories of everyday heroes who have had to overcome immense challenges to get to where they are. 

 
