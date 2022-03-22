Advertising The Work
Rahul Sachitanand
21 hours ago

Unilever's oral care brands sink teeth into dental challenges in SEA

The FMCG giant aims to address the chronic shortage of dental specialists in Southeast Asia with a campaign promoting free teledentistry consultations.

Consumer goods giant Unilever is wading into the chronic shortage of dental specialists in underdeveloped and developing markets. The maker of Pepsodent and P/S brands of oral care is specifically taking aim at the yawning gap for dentists in Southeast Asia with its  'Don't Wait Until It's Too Late #TalkToADentist' campaign that was launched on March 20 to coincide with World Oral Health Day. 

The firm's campaign is rooted in some grim data on the availability of dentists in the region. While WHO recommends one dentist for every 7,500 people, this figure stands at 25,000 in Vietnam and far worse at 220,000 in Indonesia. As a result, an average resident in Vietnam will have lost seven teeth by the time they turn 65 and an average Indonesian will have lost 11. 

Unilever's campaign film by MullenLowe traces the dental evolution of a boy who faces the wonder and joy of losing his first tooth, all the way into his adulthood and old age where the gnawing worry of his dental issues continue. Through this campaign, Unilever will provide teledentistry consultations and free dental check-ups via dental camps to tackle barriers to access such as distance and dentist availability. 

This campaign will be shared across local Unilever Oral Care brands' social channels including YouTube and Facebook and will run for a month in Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Ghana.

"We believe that everyone should be able to access convenient and affordable expert dental care," says Mariano Sampietro, global vice president of oral care at Unilever. "Through our campaign, we hope to raise awareness to ensure people understand the importance of acting early, from the moment a problem arises."

In addition to this campaign, Unilever has engaged Edelman London to use KOLs to raise awareness about early dental intervention. Using an augmented reality filter, influencers will appear on their social media channels with a missing tooth and encourage people not to delay seeing a dental specialist.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

3 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

5 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

6 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: MullenLowe
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: MullenLowe

Laurence Green to exit MullenLowe
News
Aug 12, 2021
Maisie McCabe

Laurence Green to exit MullenLowe

Unilever stops adspend and McDonald's 'pauses all operations' in Russia
News
Mar 9, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Unilever stops adspend and McDonald's 'pauses all ...

Unilever's Knorr mascots educate kids on stranger danger
Media
Mar 13, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Unilever's Knorr mascots educate kids on stranger ...

Just Published

UK ad regulator warns more than 50 cryptocurrency advertisers of bans
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

UK ad regulator warns more than 50 cryptocurrency ...

The Advertising Standards Authority says transgressors have until 2 May to put their houses in order or face being reported.

The metaverse can be a creative renaissance
Digital
11 hours ago
Morten Grubak

The metaverse can be a creative renaissance

The metaverse will spark the same creative renaissance as digital and TV — but not until we get over our infatuation with it.

Audi's India marketing chief on the 'cluttered' brand ambassador space and more
Marketing
11 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Audi's India marketing chief on the 'cluttered' ...

Gaurav Sinha discusses their ‘Friends of Audi’ strategy, a different approach to influencer marketing, sales numbers and digital spend.

PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment
Media
15 hours ago
Matthew Miller

PHD China wins World Gold Council appointment

The agency will be tasked with media strategy, planning and buying duties.