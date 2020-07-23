mullenlowe
Avon Philippines ditches professional lingerie models for ‘real women’
A digital spot by MullenLowe MARC resonates with Filipinas.
MullenLowe sells majority stake in Indonesia to management
The IPG network will retain a 20% stake in what will be called MullenLowe Lintas Indonesia.
MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; Digonnet to retire
Country CEOs Paul Soon and James Hollow will jointly lead the group in APAC.
In Asia, can MullenLowe's mix of strength and suppleness work?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See MullenLowe's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: MullenLowe
In a media world in flux, the agency adopted a flexible strategy as it has tried to recast itself amid a series of top management departures and account losses. See how MullenLowe performed.
Manila traffic app finds most efficient way for lovers to reunite
Sakay.ph and MullenLowe Philippines created a feature that finds the halfway point between you and your significant other.
