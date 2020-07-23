mullenlowe

Avon Philippines ditches professional lingerie models for ‘real women’
Jul 23, 2020
Ad Nut

Avon Philippines ditches professional lingerie models for ‘real women’

A digital spot by MullenLowe MARC resonates with Filipinas.

MullenLowe sells majority stake in Indonesia to management
Jun 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

MullenLowe sells majority stake in Indonesia to management

The IPG network will retain a 20% stake in what will be called MullenLowe Lintas Indonesia.

MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; Digonnet to retire
Jun 10, 2020
Matthew Miller

MullenLowe Group does away with regional lead role; Digonnet to retire

Country CEOs Paul Soon and James Hollow will jointly lead the group in APAC.

In Asia, can MullenLowe's mix of strength and suppleness work?
Apr 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

In Asia, can MullenLowe's mix of strength and suppleness work?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See MullenLowe's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: MullenLowe
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: MullenLowe

In a media world in flux, the agency adopted a flexible strategy as it has tried to recast itself amid a series of top management departures and account losses. See how MullenLowe performed.

Manila traffic app finds most efficient way for lovers to reunite
Feb 14, 2020
Ad Nut

Manila traffic app finds most efficient way for lovers to reunite

Sakay.ph and MullenLowe Philippines created a feature that finds the halfway point between you and your significant other.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia