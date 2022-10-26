Tourism Australia releases 'Come and say g'day' film

Louie, who bills himself as a magical unicorn, helps Ruby out of her souvenir packaging. They visit a series of destinations such as Uluru, Sydney Opera House and the Great Barrier Reef.
Along the way, the pair travel on a boat, a bus and in a hat along a river, where they accidentally get caught downstream and head towards a waterfall. The live-action film was directed by Michael Gracey (who also directed The Greatest Showman) through Finch.
CREDITS
Film director: Michael Gracey
Creative: M&C Saatchi Sydney
Production company, film and TVC: Finch Company
Animation company: Platige
TVC music score: King Stingray / Level Two Music
Film music score: Jonathan Dreyfus, Amy Andersen, William Barton, Frank Yamma, The Marliya Gondwana Indigenous Girls Choir, Iwiri Choir
Media: UM (Global team)
Digital: Digitas
Public relations: Poem (Global agency) / Ogilvy PR
Social: Apparent