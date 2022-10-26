Advertising The Work
Campaign UK
Oct 26, 2022

Tourism Australia releases 'Come and say g'day' film

A toy unicorn named Louie and a stuffed kangaroo called Ruby forge an unlikely friendship as they make their way around Australia to see the sights.

Louie, who bills himself as a magical unicorn, helps Ruby out of her souvenir packaging. They visit a series of destinations such as Uluru, Sydney Opera House and the Great Barrier Reef.

Along the way, the pair travel on a boat, a bus and in a hat along a river, where they accidentally get caught downstream and head towards a waterfall. The live-action film was directed by Michael Gracey (who also directed The Greatest Showman) through Finch.

CREDITS

Film director: Michael Gracey
Creative: M&C Saatchi Sydney
Production company, film and TVC: Finch Company
Animation company: Platige
TVC music score: King Stingray / Level Two Music
Film music score: Jonathan Dreyfus, Amy Andersen, William Barton, Frank Yamma, The Marliya Gondwana Indigenous Girls Choir, Iwiri Choir
Media: UM (Global team)
Digital: Digitas
Public relations: Poem (Global agency) / Ogilvy PR
Social: Apparent

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Kangaroo and unicorn team up in nine-minute Tourism Australia promo
Advertising
Oct 20, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Kangaroo and unicorn team up in nine-minute Tourism ...

Tourism Australia returns to M&C Saatchi
Advertising
Dec 11, 2018
Omar Oakes

Tourism Australia returns to M&C Saatchi

Tourism Australia appoints new CMO
CEI News
May 7, 2019
Staff Writer

Tourism Australia appoints new CMO

Tourism Australia pulls Kylie Minogue campaign
Advertising
Jan 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Tourism Australia pulls Kylie Minogue campaign

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.