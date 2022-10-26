Tourism Australia releases 'Come and say g'day' film

Louie, who bills himself as a magical unicorn, helps Ruby out of her souvenir packaging. They visit a series of destinations such as Uluru, Sydney Opera House and the Great Barrier Reef.

Along the way, the pair travel on a boat, a bus and in a hat along a river, where they accidentally get caught downstream and head towards a waterfall. The live-action film was directed by Michael Gracey (who also directed The Greatest Showman) through Finch.

CREDITS

Film director: Michael Gracey

Creative: M&C Saatchi Sydney

Production company, film and TVC: Finch Company

Animation company: Platige

TVC music score: King Stingray / Level Two Music

Film music score: Jonathan Dreyfus, Amy Andersen, William Barton, Frank Yamma, The Marliya Gondwana Indigenous Girls Choir, Iwiri Choir

Media: UM (Global team)

Digital: Digitas

Public relations: Poem (Global agency) / Ogilvy PR

Social: Apparent