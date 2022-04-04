Advertising The Work
These two are close, but not loaning-money close

Independent agency Wolf BKK explores the limits of even intimate relationships in a campaign for SBC Bank's lending app Money Thunder.

Ever since Friendshit led the way a few years ago, the financial-services segment in Thailand keeps spinning out creative and effective work.

Take, for example, the work discussed in the most recent episode of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Creation Stories: See "Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad". 

And then check out the two films in a new campaign for a loan app with the memorable name of Money Thunder, from Thailand's SBC Bank. Above, a colleague is perfectly comfortable with expressing adoration in the men's washroom, but runs away at the mention of loaning some cash. Below, an auntie literally plays dead to avoid loaning out money. 

The work, from Wolf BKK (which has been getting Ad Nut's attention frequently of late), does a great job of capturing your attention in the offbeat way that's a hallmark of Thai creativity, and then drives home both the brand's function and its name. With fireworks. And thunder, of course.

CREDITS

Chief Creative Officer: Torsak Chuenprapar
Creative Director: Kanit Mingmuang
Creative Group Head: Pawares Vessukanmanukul
Art Director: Torsak Chuenprapar, Onanong Klaysuban
Copywriter: Torsak Chuenprapar, Kanit Mingmuang, Pawares Vessukanmanukul, Chananchida Pattarakiatikun
Managing Director: Phannika Vongsayan
Business Director: Chonlatid Saenghiran
Account Manager: Thossaporn Kaewnurachadasorn
Agency Producer: Chanapat Srabua
Production Company: Suneta House
Director: Teerapol Suneta

