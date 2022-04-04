These two are close, but not loaning-money close

Ever since Friendshit led the way a few years ago, the financial-services segment in Thailand keeps spinning out creative and effective work.

Take, for example, the work discussed in the most recent episode of Campaign Asia-Pacific's Creation Stories: See "Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad".

And then check out the two films in a new campaign for a loan app with the memorable name of Money Thunder, from Thailand's SBC Bank. Above, a colleague is perfectly comfortable with expressing adoration in the men's washroom, but runs away at the mention of loaning some cash. Below, an auntie literally plays dead to avoid loaning out money.

The work, from Wolf BKK (which has been getting Ad Nut's attention frequently of late), does a great job of capturing your attention in the offbeat way that's a hallmark of Thai creativity, and then drives home both the brand's function and its name. With fireworks. And thunder, of course.

CREDITS

Chief Creative Officer: Torsak Chuenprapar

Creative Director: Kanit Mingmuang

Creative Group Head: Pawares Vessukanmanukul

Art Director: Torsak Chuenprapar, Onanong Klaysuban

Copywriter: Torsak Chuenprapar, Kanit Mingmuang, Pawares Vessukanmanukul, Chananchida Pattarakiatikun

Managing Director: Phannika Vongsayan

Business Director: Chonlatid Saenghiran

Account Manager: Thossaporn Kaewnurachadasorn

Agency Producer: Chanapat Srabua

Production Company: Suneta House

Director: Teerapol Suneta