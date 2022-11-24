One way to achieve nirvana? Shopping, apparently

Ad Nut has come to be a fan of Central Department’s Store many ads promoting its shopping sale events. Like this one to allay shoppers’ guilt by renaming items. While not to promote a sale, Ad Nut is also fond of this one for the department’s store shopping app. Naturally, Ad Nut was excited to see this year’s annual sale campaign land in Ad Nut’s inbox. And while it is not as satisfying as last year’s, it’s still redolent of the deadpan, wacky energy that partner agency Wolf BKK seems to effortlessly nail.

The fim centres two women who appear to be on a retreat to rid them of their ‘sins’—in this case, a shopping addiction. Alas, even spiritual enlightenment cannot save them as they begin to hallucinate about items on sale. And apparently, the only way to reach the height of ‘nirvana’ is to shop at Central Department Store’s Midnight Sale.

CREDITS

Brand: Central Department Store

Agency: Wolf BKK, Thailand

Chief Creative Officer: Torsak Chuenprapar

Associate Creative Director: Pawares Vessukanmanukul

Art Director: Botthawan Theeratrakul

Copywriter: Pandarie Somjit

Managing Director: Phannika Vongsayan

Business Director : Chonlatid Saenghiran

Communications Director : Thosaporn Kaewnurachadasorn

Communications Manager: Benchawan Ngamjiradawong

Agency Producer: Chanapat Srabua

Production Company: Factory01

Director: Wuttisak Anankaporn