Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Krungsi First Choice and Leo Burnett Thailand used a 'meta' idea—an ad that shows the brand attempting to shoot an ad in the metaverse—to build affinity among a new audience. Hear the inside story of how the ad came about.

Financial services doesn’t often prove to be a highly creative playground for agencies. But of course in Thailand, the normal rules don’t always apply.

In this episode of Creation Stories, we talk with Krungsi First Choice (a brand under Ayudhya Capital Services) and its agency partner Leo Burnett Thailand, about their partnership journey to create ‘Metaverrrrrr’, one of the funniest, most topical and distinctive financial-services campaigns we have seen in a while.

Krungsi First Choice faced a real challenge to grow engagement with a younger audience. Leo Burnett’s answer: Why don’t we try and create a commercial in the Metaverse?

The creation story which follows is a fascinating case-study of a smart and brave client team, which knows it has a real marketing challenge and is prepared to truly partner with its agency—and buy into the agency's advice and expertise. Working together with real trust at every stage of the process, right down to the tiny details of production and launch, the duo delivered a campaign which is truly distinctive and memorable. And one which is already paying real dividends with the brand's target consumers.

Creation Stories host Richard Bleasdale spoke with:

From Ayudhya Capital Services (Krungsi First Choice):

  • Pathatai Kulachan, EVP managing director
  • Athip Sinpagekan, EVP head of marketing

From Leo Burnett:

  • Praewpakorn Chumsaina Ayudhaya, strategic planner
  • Sarut Yungcharoen, creative director

See the ad and the full conversation about its creation:

If you prefer listening over watching, subscribe to the Creation Stories podcast to get every episode in your feed:

If you are going to listen to the podcast rather than watch the video conversation, be sure to first check out this video of 'Metaverrrrrrr'. You can also check out Campaign's original coverage of the ad: "Let's shoot our ad in the metaverse (What could go wrong?)".

About Creation Stories
Origin stories and insights from recent and great marketing in Asia.

In Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a brand leader and an agency partner discuss how they collaborated to create one special ad, or an entire campaign, for markets in Asia-Pacific.

From the objectives to the brief, and from the creative inspiration to the production, Creation Stories gives you an inside look at what it takes to create excellent brand marketing.

Available as a video series and in podcast form, Creation Stories is presented by Campaign Asia-Pacific and hosted by Richard Bleasdale. Currently director and partner of The Taipan Partnership, Bleasdale has a long history in the advertising industry in APAC, including a stint as MD at The Secret Little Agency in Singapore and a long tenure as managing partner with Observatory International, a consultancy focused on client-agency effectiveness.

If you have comments about Creation Stories, contact us at [email protected].

 

