Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Financial services doesn’t often prove to be a highly creative playground for agencies. But of course in Thailand, the normal rules don’t always apply.

In this episode of Creation Stories, we talk with Krungsi First Choice (a brand under Ayudhya Capital Services) and its agency partner Leo Burnett Thailand, about their partnership journey to create ‘Metaverrrrrr’, one of the funniest, most topical and distinctive financial-services campaigns we have seen in a while.

Krungsi First Choice faced a real challenge to grow engagement with a younger audience. Leo Burnett’s answer: Why don’t we try and create a commercial in the Metaverse?

The creation story which follows is a fascinating case-study of a smart and brave client team, which knows it has a real marketing challenge and is prepared to truly partner with its agency—and buy into the agency's advice and expertise. Working together with real trust at every stage of the process, right down to the tiny details of production and launch, the duo delivered a campaign which is truly distinctive and memorable. And one which is already paying real dividends with the brand's target consumers.

Creation Stories host Richard Bleasdale spoke with:

From Ayudhya Capital Services (Krungsi First Choice):

Pathatai Kulachan, EVP managing director

Athip Sinpagekan, EVP head of marketing

From Leo Burnett:

Praewpakorn Chumsaina Ayudhaya, strategic planner

Sarut Yungcharoen, creative director

See the ad and the full conversation about its creation:

If you prefer listening over watching, subscribe to the Creation Stories podcast to get every episode in your feed:

If you are going to listen to the podcast rather than watch the video conversation, be sure to first check out this video of 'Metaverrrrrrr'. You can also check out Campaign's original coverage of the ad: "Let's shoot our ad in the metaverse (What could go wrong?)".