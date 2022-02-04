Let's shoot our ad in the metaverse (What could go wrong?)

The highly amusing TVC above purports to show an ad being shot in the metaverse. As fancy as that sounds, it's a case of 'same shit, different medium', as the shoot suffers from a problem that plagues many real-world productions: namely, a client team that keeps coming up with "just one more thing" to include, until an ad that was silly to begin with becomes utterly ridiculous.
Beyond providing some good laughs, the concept by Leo Burnett Thailand also happens to make a damn fine ad for First Choice credit cards. The funny bits will keep people watching as the repeated 'takes' hammer home the brand name and product benefits again and again and again.
CREDITS
Client: Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited
Brand: Krungsri First Choice
Agency: The Leo Burnett Group Thailand
Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun
Executive Creative Director: Ariyawat Juntaratip
Creative Director: Sarut Yungcharoen, Pathida Akkarajindanon
Art Director: Sompat Trisadikun, Ariyawat Juntaratip, Sarut Yungcharoen, Sarita Virunechavee
Copywriter: Kittinat Prasomsap, Pathida Akkarajindanon
Account Management Director: Rathawan Sukanake
Account Director: Pattra Ketsamathi
Account Executive: Naphat Chiangrat
Agency Producer: Rungrudee Chinpratan
Strategic Planner: Surapen Yosravikul Saito, Praewpakorn Chumsainaayudhaya
Production Company: Factory01
Director: Wuthisak Anarnkaporn
Assistant Director: Mattanee Uajarernsup, Wityawat Lakam
Production Producer: Rungtawan Nanthasaen
D.O.P: Natdanai Naksuwan
Editor: Sippanart Olarnsaritkul
Sound Production: Mellow Tunes
Post Production: One Cool Production
