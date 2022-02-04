Let's shoot our ad in the metaverse (What could go wrong?)

The highly amusing TVC above purports to show an ad being shot in the metaverse. As fancy as that sounds, it's a case of 'same shit, different medium', as the shoot suffers from a problem that plagues many real-world productions: namely, a client team that keeps coming up with "just one more thing" to include, until an ad that was silly to begin with becomes utterly ridiculous.

Beyond providing some good laughs, the concept by Leo Burnett Thailand also happens to make a damn fine ad for First Choice credit cards. The funny bits will keep people watching as the repeated 'takes' hammer home the brand name and product benefits again and again and again.

CREDITS

Client: Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited

Brand: Krungsri First Choice

Agency: The Leo Burnett Group Thailand

Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun

Executive Creative Director: Ariyawat Juntaratip

Creative Director: Sarut Yungcharoen, Pathida Akkarajindanon

Art Director: Sompat Trisadikun, Ariyawat Juntaratip, Sarut Yungcharoen, Sarita Virunechavee

Copywriter: Kittinat Prasomsap, Pathida Akkarajindanon

Account Management Director: Rathawan Sukanake

Account Director: Pattra Ketsamathi

Account Executive: Naphat Chiangrat

Agency Producer: Rungrudee Chinpratan

Strategic Planner: Surapen Yosravikul Saito, Praewpakorn Chumsainaayudhaya

Production Company: Factory01

Director: Wuthisak Anarnkaporn

Assistant Director: Mattanee Uajarernsup, Wityawat Lakam

Production Producer: Rungtawan Nanthasaen

D.O.P: Natdanai Naksuwan

Editor: Sippanart Olarnsaritkul

Sound Production: Mellow Tunes

Post Production: One Cool Production