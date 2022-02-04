Advertising News The Work
Ad Nut
18 hours ago

Let's shoot our ad in the metaverse (What could go wrong?)

An ad shoot taking place in the metaverse falls victim to issues that will be familiar to many brands and agencies, in a TVC for First Choice credit cards by Leo Burnett Thailand.

The highly amusing TVC above purports to show an ad being shot in the metaverse. As fancy as that sounds, it's a case of 'same shit, different medium', as the shoot suffers from a problem that plagues many real-world productions: namely, a client team that keeps coming up with "just one more thing" to include, until an ad that was silly to begin with becomes utterly ridiculous.

Beyond providing some good laughs, the concept by Leo Burnett Thailand also happens to make a damn fine ad for First Choice credit cards. The funny bits will keep people watching as the repeated 'takes' hammer home the brand name and product benefits again and again and again.

CREDITS

Client: Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited
Brand: Krungsri First Choice
Agency: The Leo Burnett Group Thailand
Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun
Executive Creative Director: Ariyawat Juntaratip 
Creative Director: Sarut Yungcharoen, Pathida Akkarajindanon 
Art Director: Sompat Trisadikun, Ariyawat Juntaratip, Sarut Yungcharoen, Sarita Virunechavee
Copywriter: Kittinat Prasomsap, Pathida Akkarajindanon
Account Management Director: Rathawan Sukanake
Account Director: Pattra Ketsamathi
Account Executive: Naphat Chiangrat
Agency Producer: Rungrudee Chinpratan
Strategic Planner: Surapen Yosravikul Saito, Praewpakorn Chumsainaayudhaya
Production Company: Factory01  
Director: Wuthisak Anarnkaporn
Assistant Director: Mattanee Uajarernsup, Wityawat Lakam
Production Producer: Rungtawan Nanthasaen
D.O.P: Natdanai Naksuwan 
Editor: Sippanart Olarnsaritkul
Sound Production: Mellow Tunes
Post Production: One Cool Production

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

