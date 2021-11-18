Search
wolf bkk
1 day ago
Thai retailer offers an easy solution to shopper's guilt
Feeling guilty that you have too many shoes? Perhaps you'd consider a new set of foot jackets? That's the clever mental trick at the heart of a brilliant new campaign from Central Department Store and agency Wolf BKK.
Nov 18, 2021
WFH with family members stressing you out? This hilarious ad has the solution
Wolf BKK’s latest creation is a parody of worst-case scenarios when you just want some peace and quiet while working from home.
