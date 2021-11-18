wolf bkk

Thai retailer offers an easy solution to shopper's guilt
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Thai retailer offers an easy solution to shopper's guilt

Feeling guilty that you have too many shoes? Perhaps you'd consider a new set of foot jackets? That's the clever mental trick at the heart of a brilliant new campaign from Central Department Store and agency Wolf BKK.

WFH with family members stressing you out? This hilarious ad has the solution
Nov 18, 2021
Ad Nut

WFH with family members stressing you out? This hilarious ad has the solution

Wolf BKK’s latest creation is a parody of worst-case scenarios when you just want some peace and quiet while working from home.

